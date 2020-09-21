Progressive groups stage protest actions in different areas in Davao City on the 48th anniversary of Marcos’ Martial Law, criticizing Duterte’s Anti-Terror Law as a draconian measure. (Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)
