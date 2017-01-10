Workers of the City Environment and Natural Resources in Davao City start dismantling Christmas decorations displayed in Rizal Park and city hall on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

Workers of the City Environment and Natural Resources in Davao City start dismantling Christmas decorations displayed in Rizal Park and city hall on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Hacking downs NUJP website

Coconut replanting seen to boost economy

More than 50 Bukidnon farmers ‘rescued’ in Tarlac hacienda on the way home

Duterte’s economic team scored for adopting neoliberal policies

3,000 strong task force to secure Davao City for ASEAN

Women breastfeeding in public have ‘nothing to fear’ – Pope Francis

Duterte warns mayors on drug list: Resign or confess

3,800 newly licensed teachers take oath in Davao

Kapalong town orders suspension of classes due to TD Auring 

‘Baboy Halas’: Davao’s indie film heads to Netherlands film fest