Workers of the City Environment and Natural Resources in Davao City start dismantling Christmas decorations displayed in Rizal Park and city hall on Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)
Davao Today is a daily online news magazine based in Davao city. News events concerning business and politics in the city and nearby towns and cities are covered by Davao Today news team on a daily basis. Davao Today offers features on lifestyle and culture, consumers, agriculture, education, and the lives of hardworking Davaoeños .
Copyright 2016 DAVAOTODAY.com | All Rights Reserved |Terms of Use |Advertise with Us |Contact Us