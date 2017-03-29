IN PHOTOS| Lightning rally marks NPA’s 48th anniv in Davao City

AN INVITATION. A large banner celebrating the 48th anniversary of the New People’s Army hangs on the side of an overpass along crossing Elpidio Quirino Avenue in Davao City on Wednesday, Mar. 29. Members of revolutionary groups under the National Democratic Front of the Philippines hung the banner as they staged a lightning rally to mark the anniversary of the NPA. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
YOUNG REVOLUTIONARIES. Members of revolutionary groups under the National Democratic Front of the Philippines wore masks of the late New People’s Army commander in Davao City, Ka Parago to during a lightning rally along Crossing Elpidio Quirino Street, Davao City on Wednesday, March 29. The protest marked the 48th founding anniversary of the NPA, the Communist Party of the Philippines’s armed wing. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
CALL. A protester wearing the picture of slain New People’s Army Commander Leoncio “Ka Parago” Pitao carries a placard urging President Rodrigo Duterte to “lay the foundation of Socialism” on Wednesday morning (March 29) along Elpidio Qurino Avenue in Davao City. The protesters staged a lightning rally in celebration of the NPA’s 48th anniversary and urged Dabawenyos to join the armed group. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
REVOLUTIONARIES. Members of revolutionary groups under the National Democratic Front of the Philippines wear masks of the late New People’s Army commander in Davao City, Ka Parago during a lightning rally along Crossing Elpidio Quirino Street, Davao City on Wednesday, March 29. The protest marked the 48th founding anniversary of the NPA, the Communist Party of the Philippines’s armed wing. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
LOVERS. Two masked members of underground revolutionary organization hold hands during a lightning rally along Elpidio Quirino Avenue in Davao City. The protest, which lasted about 20 minutes, marked the 48th anniversary of the New People’s Army. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
WHAT’S LEFT. A personnel of the City Traffic and Transportation Management Office picks up some streamers and banners left behind by members of underground revolutionary groups who staged a lightning rally along Elpidio Quirino Avenue in Davao City to mark the 48th anniversary of the New People’s Army on Wednesday, March 29. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)
AN INVITATION. A large banner celebrating the 48th anniversary of the New People’s Army hangs on the side of an overpass along crossing Elpidio Quirino Avenue in Davao City on Wednesday, Mar. 29. Members of revolutionary groups under the National Democratic Front of the Philippines hung the banner as they staged a lightning rally to mark the anniversary of the NPA. (Paulo C. Rizal/davaotoday.com)