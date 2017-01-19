Joma and Yasay 4

Peace panels from the government of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines during the opening ceremonies of the third round of peace talks in Rome, Italy on Thusday, Jan. 19, 2017. From left: NDFP chief consultant Jose Maria Sison, Norwegian Ambassador to the Philippines Erik Forner, NDFP chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili, GRP peace panel chair Silvestre Bello III, Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay, Jr., Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza and Norwegian Special Envoy Elisabeth Slattum. (Zea Io Ming C. Capistrano/davaotoday.com)
