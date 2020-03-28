A PRAYER FOR HEALING AND ACTION

From FR. ELTON VIAGEDOR OFM

Promotion of Church Peoples Response – Davao City

Most-Merciful and Ever-Loving God

Listen to the cry and hear the plea of Your people.

As we face this dark moment in our history,

We beg you to shine on us the Light of

Your Hope and Courage.

Protect the most vulnerable among us:

the poor, the daily wage earners,

those living in difficult conditions,

the homeless, the marginalized,

the aged and the abandoned.

Grant the grace of strength to our frontliners:

the doctors, nurses, medical technologists,

healthcare providers, those in the security sector,

and all the workers who sustain us in this

moment of difficulty.

Defend and shield them from all harm.

Never allow us Oh Lord to despair

but transform us so that we may become

channels of Your healing presence

and compassion to others.

Dispel all forms of selfishness and greed among us

Illumine the hearts and minds of those in positions of power and authority

that they may truly work for the common good.

Inspire those who have more in life

to respond to the call to help those who have less

most especially to the most in need.

May these challenging times move us all the more

to work for genuine change in our society,

to put an end to all forms and systems of injustice and

the oppression that continues to disrespect

the dignity of every human person and

of our Common Home.

Allow us to see that You are always with us

even in the darkest moments of our lives.

May the pain and suffering that we experience today

fortify the desire in our hearts to make

Your kingdom truly present among us

where we shall taste the fullness of freedom

justice, peace, and love.

AMEN.