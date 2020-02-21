This the title of a song by Pink Floyd. As an anesthesiologist, my practice allows me to see patients undergoing surgery for a pathology. My anesthesia makes my patients comfortably numb.

I have also undergone surgical procedure twice. I never would have been liberated from my suffering if I have not undergone surgery and being comfortably numb was crucial.

The societal pathology that we see also needs this kind of comfortable numbness to be liberated from the anomaly. I invite readers to be comfortably numb while reading my article to be protected from pain because it is always a different take for me.
