The Corona Virus Disease 19 (Covid 19) can be considered as a litmus test for all of us. We witnessed how governments respond to such pandemic, and we as humans treat each other. This unusual time exposes and further polarizes the gap between the rich and the poor, as well as the privileged feeling rich.

Earlier this year experts and activists early on called to declare a travel ban from mainland China and affected countries as then Covid 19 epidemic is taking its toll. The current administration dismissed those appeal, downplayed the potential impact of Covid 19 and was more concerned about the ˝feelings of China˝ than the welfare of Filipinos. While the administrationˈs troll army flooded social media platforms with the ˝Nakasabay ko sa Elevator…˝ narrative.

Had it been the government listened to the ˝reklamadors˝, we can maximize our geographical advantage being an archipelago early on. However, the government failed to listen.

While I agree with community quarantine as it is scientific, however, it is important to note that it is useless without free mass testing and sufficient social services. Free mass-testing aims to objectively asses the spread, and we can derive an informed-based decision on containment actions. Social services such as food rations important to ensure people not go outside.

The government and its troll army again dismissed this valid point and instead shifted the narrative to ˝basta sumunod ka na lang˝ or to blindly follow with community quarantine, worse they accused the ordinary Filipinos as ˝matitigas ang ulo˝. Which later exposed that it was actually the rich and the influential are the real ˝matitigas ang ulo˝, who afforded to hold parties, bypass protocols and worse sponsored cockfights (which by the way the ˝ground zero˝ of Davao City of local transmission).

Finally, the government yielded to conduct mass testing to start on April 14, 2019. This is an affirmation on the validity of the popular clamor of #FreeMassTestingPhNow, affirming that the left and the broad masses were right all along.

Disinformation thrives when the government lacks a tangible plan and an ineffective information dissemination campaign. When midnight press conferences look like more of a drinking session and ego-boosting chit-chats are not reassuring for the general public.

As the government is on a very paranoid state, the script of its troll army is as lost as the speeches of the President. Worse, they are using the poor as chopping boards to derail the real issue of government ineptness and lack of transparency, from janitors to 4Ps beneficiaries.

Let us not fall into this Middle vs. Lower class trap. Let us not pit against each other. Our real enemy is the ruling class, the 1% and the government that protects them to plunder our people.

The challenge for us is not to become matapobres but how to show solidarity and compassion to the poor. It is our task to give voice to the voiceless, and offer guidance for those who cannot see.

Let us be truth-tellers.(davaotoday.com)