Seed of dreamt peace: Binhi sa damgong kalinaw (Part 3)

Mipataas si Haribon sa langit aron dili mamatikdan iyang pagpanganinaw sa kalihokan sa yuta sa ubos. Nagpaantaw siya ibabaw sa Danaw ug nasid-ing ang nanghitabo sa kabaybayonan niini. Ingon sa hiniusang pagbansay sa mga panon sa ka-iroan g kahalasan, lakip pa ang mga tanga, mga ulahipan, mga lampinig, mga pasgaw, buyog ug mga putyukan. Bisan ang mga hantik gipasalmot ning talagsaong kahiusahan sa mga nilalang nga pumapahit diin gipasunding ang ilang mga abilidad ug katakos sa pakigsambunot ug pakig-away.

Ang Tres Sawahes nagpuyo sa balasong puntod ilawom sa landong sa punoan sa talisay nga nag-umbaw sa lapad nga baybayon. Nalantawan ni Haribon ang panagkabildo sa tulo nga nagpagawal sa ilang tag-as nga dila. Matag karon ug unya, maabtikon silang mopaduol sa lumbay sa mga nanagbansay—lainlaing pundok sa mga mananap—nag-iyahayg muestra sa lihok nga nahitukma sa ilang katakos.

​Ang panon sa mga halas ug tanga nagdahik nga maampingon ngadto sa ngilit sa baybayon diin gagmayng balod sa Danaw hilom nga nakighagkanay sa mga pinong bato’g balas sa lapyahan, samtang pipila ka panon sa mga iro nagbahis-bahis, nagdagan-lukso latas sa lapad nga hanig sa kalambayongan nga nangilog og luna sa mga balas nga nahikyad sa tibuok kabaybayonan. Gikan sa labong nga kakahoyan sa katunggan sa mga kilid-kilid sa Danaw naghadyong ang mga bagang panon sa mga buyog, lampinig, pasgaw ug putyukan misarap-sarap ngadto-nganhi ibabaw sa tibuok sangkad sa tubig sa Danaw, kulang na lang mosawom sa naglugitom nga lawod.

​Gibatig gamayng kulba si Haribon niining pasundayag nga gipasiugdahan sa iyang Tres Sawahes. Ingon sa nakaalinggat siyag anino sa usa ka tilimad-on. Kon unsa man kini, dili pa niya mahulagway ang kapihoan. Mipatighulog siya ug misarap latas sa gilapdon sa Danaw ug tulin nga mipaturatoy ngadto sa kawalogan ug kapatagan nga nag-uwang sa katubigan ug sa kabungturan sa Pantaron. Dayag kaayong nakita sa Tres Sawahes ang gihimo ni Haribon. Nag-tinan-away sila nga sama sa gikalap sa ilang pagtinan-away ang kahulogan niadto. Gipasidlitan nilag makagagahom nga sitsit ang nagpasunding nga mga mananap. Nag-iyahay kinig biya sa ilang nahimutangan ug taudtaod nangabungkag ug namahawa sa mga luna kasikbit sa Danaw.

​​​​​SAWAHE 1

​​​Morag salabtonon ang haguros sa lupad ni Haribon.

​​​Iyang timpladang gipatagamtam sobrang tulugkaron?

​​​Unsa kahay nasimhot niya sa atong eksperimento?

​​​Angay siguro natong sayron kinaham niyang rekado?

​​​Wala kahay siyay gikapakapa nga pasumbingay?

​​​Di kaha iyang pagsarap pinatidlom nga pagsaway?

SAWAHE 2

​​​Para nako dili ta angay mabalaka sa iyang salida.

​​​Wala man tay tinguhang mopahiayon kaniya.

​​​Maoy angay natong kabalak-an si Hal Bakunawa,

​​​Basin ang atong pasundayag kulang sa ratsada?

​​​​​SAWAHE 3

​​​Nalahi akong pangagpas kaysa inyong duruha.

​​​Dia ko sa unsay epekto niadto sa madlang masa!

​​​Ang dugukang tuyo baya sa atong eksibisyon

​​​Wala sa perpeksiyon kundi sa epektong perswisyon.

​​​​​SAWAHE 1

​​​Ang inyong pamahayag suod nga magkadugtong ​​​

​​​Parehong dunay kamatuorang gihunghong

​​​Ang labing importante mao ang gusto ni Bakunawa

​​​Nga dapat humot sa panimhot sa madlang masa.

​​​Busa walay bangi sa inyong duha ka pangagpas.

Angay silang tamdon sa atong matag tahas—

​Ug at de end op da dey sagopon ni Haribon

Aron dili siya sa dautang kapalaran mahiagom.

O sige, ipasutoy na nato ang atong mga laraw..!

Unahon natog ihaw ang nakayam natong binaw,

Lumadnong kahusay sa lasang angayng matugaw

Aron ang bulawan sa kabungturan atong maagaw.

​​SAWAHE 2 & 3

Ang mga baboy ug manok ihalas atong lit-agon.

Magdulot kinig kagubot sa kalikopang lasangnon.

Buhian ang bata-batalyong iro, halas ug tanga!

Uban pang mananap nga may paak ug may laa.!

Ayuhon gayod og diskarte nga si Haribonmoila,

Mosagop ug mopaasdang sa interes ni Bakunawa!

​​SAWAHE 1

Wala siyay mahimo kundili mosadsad, mosayaw

Mokoradang ubay sa huni ug garay sa balitaw. . .!

Hahaha hahaha hahahay! Mao kini ang panaw

Sa bag-ong katilingban ning kapanahunang latagaw!

​​​​​SAWAHE 1,2 & 3

​​​Hahahahahay! Hahahahahay! Hahahayhaw!

​​​Kini na gyud ang labing mahimayaong adlaw . . !

​​​Ning postmodernistang kapanahunan sabalitaw. . !

​​​​​[Sumpayan pa]

English version

SEED OF DREAMT PEACE

Haribon soars to extra heights in the sky to avoid being detected he is observing the activities below. Hovering above the Lake he can clearly see what goes on in the ground. There seems to be a grand joint martial exercises involving mobilizations of long columns of dogs and snakes, including scorpions, centipedes, wasps and bees. Even big red ants are made to participate in this rare show of force of biting animals and stinging insects exhibiting their respective skills in fighting maneuvers.

​The Tres Sawahes settle themselves on the elevations of sandy ground beneath the shade of a spreading talisay tree beside the wide shore. Haribon intently gazes at the trio in their exclusive conversation, at times extending out their forked tongues. Every now and then, they’d individually and separately crawl towards the columns of dogs and snakes to issue instructions in the latter’s demonstration of their actions.

The legions of snakes and scorpions can be seen stealthily crawling towards where small ripples of the Lake waters silently kiss the pebbles and fine sand on the shore. On the other side of the lake, platoons of dogs simulate skirmishing acts, running and leaping across the wide mantle of crawling kalambayongan vines. From the thick bushes at the marshy area droves of wasps and bees sweep droningly here and there close to the water surface, one would think they are about to dive into the dark waters of the Lake.

​Haribon feels a little pang of fright seeing this show of martial exercise supervised by the Tres Sawahes. He seems to glimpse a shadow of an omen. Whatever it is, he can not yet clearly illustrate. He drops to the lower realm below, then sweeps wingingly across the broad expanse of the Lake in dizzying swiftness a little above its surface, and proceeds to the valleys and plains that separate the Lake from the Pantaron mountains. This lightning flight of Haribon escapes not the view of the Tres Sawahes who are obviously stunned and can only look at each other as though trying to seek for the meaning of such happenstance. Soon they shoot a powerful hissing sound aimed at the animals who promptly disperse and leave upon hearing the signal to end the drills.

​​​​SAWAHE 1

​​What could Haribon’s message be by his act?

​​It seemed to deliver a subtle flavor of protest!

​​What could he have sniffed from our experiment?

​​That requires careful scrutiny of its motive spices?

​​Don’t you think his very low flight is a metaphor?

​​And the sharp swing of his wings a show of disgust?

​​​​SAWAHE 2

​​For me there’s nothing to be wary about by his act.

​​After all, ‘tis not for us really to seek for his approval?

​​What we should be concerned about is Hal Bakunawa,

​​Lest he sees something awry or lacking in what we do?

​​

​​​​SAWAHE 3

​​My view seems to deviate from both your examination.

​​I look at the possible effect of our show to the masses!

​​Remember our prime goal in conducting these exercises

​​Is not in their efficiency but in their propaganda value.

​​​​SAWAHE 1

​​Both of your opinions carry intimate connection,

They both suggest equally valuable implications

​​What is most important is Bakunawa’s intentions:

​​That all our projects exude fragrance to the masses.

​​And there is no contradiction between your views.​​

​​Both deserve to be considered in our every task—

​​And at day’s end Haribon adopts them as his own

​​In consideration of his own survival and/or destiny.

​​Okay! Let us implement with thoroughness our plans!

​​First and foremost: to butcher the deer we’vecaptured,

​​And the peace and order in the woods be disturbed

​​To enable us to grab the gold in the mountain’s entrails.

​​​​SAWAHE 2 & 3

​​Then, the hogs and chickens of the Island‘s wildlife

​​Shall we ensnare to cause disorder in the forest world;

​​Unleash battalions of our dogs, snakes and scorpions !

​​And all other beasts and insects with virulent venom!

​​We must by our clever tricks and wiles lure Haribon

​​To embrace and advance the interest of Bakunawa. . !

​​​​SAWAHE 1

​​He shall have no choice but to follow our choreography,

​​Sing and dance the rhyme and rhythm of our balitaw. . !

​​Hahaha hahaha hahahay! Dis is the inevitable journey

​​Of the neo-society in this era of neoliberal vagaries. . .!

​​​​SAWAHE 1,2 & 3

​​Hahahahahay! Hahahahahay! Hahahahahaw!

​​Dis is yet the most glorious day and moment. . !

​​Of the postmodern genre of the Cebuano balitaw . . !

​​[To be continued]

​​