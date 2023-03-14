City Tourism warns of selling fake tickets for Araw ng Dabaw’s beauty pageants

Mar. 14, 2023
Screengrab from Davao City Tourism Operations Office Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City Tourism Operations Office (DCTOO) has alerted the public on the selling of fake tickets for the Mutya ng Dabaw and Reyna Dabawenya set this week.

On their Facebook page, the DCTOO clarified the said beauty pageants are free for public viewing as official events of the 86th Araw ng Dabaw.

“It has come to our attention that despite the overwhelming support towards the Araw Ng Dabaw Pageants, some are taking advantage of selling the pageant tickets, which are supposedly made FREE for Dabawenyos,” the DCTOO posted.

Tickets, it said, are only available at their office and any illegal transactions should be reported to the authorities. It warned those “caught selling or making a profit” out of the official tickets “will be dealt with accordingly.”

The Reyna Dabawenya coronation will be on Wednesday night, March 15, at the RMC Petro Gass Arena, while the coronation for the Mutya ng Dabaw will be on Friday night, March 17, at the USEP Gymnasium. (davaotoday.com)

