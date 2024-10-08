98 aspirants vie for Davao City office in 2025 elections

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A total of 98 aspirants have filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Davao City for the 2025 Midterm Elections.

Atty. Shajani Ebrahim, Davao City election officer, said this year’s COC filing has drawn a huge number of applicants in a peaceful process through the eight-day schedule of filing of COCs from October 1 to 8.

“For Davao City, in fairness, everyone has been very cooperative. Whenever we point out something missing, no one has reacted violently. They addressed the issues right away and comply immediately,” Atty. Ebrahim said.

Six candidates are vying for Davao City’s mayoral position, including former President and long-time mayor Rodrigo Duterte, former Civil Service Commission Chair and first district representative Karlo Nograles, independent candidates Bishop Rod Cubos, social media personality Roweno Caballes, Joselito Tan and Jonathan Julaine.

Four candidates are vying for city mayor, including incumbent Mayor Sebastian Duterte, incumbent councilor Bernie Al-ag, independent candidates Rhodora S. Barcena and Richard Alcebar.

There are 23 candidates running for councilor in Davao’s 1st district, 25 candidates in the 2nd district, and 27 candidates in the 3rd district.

Five candidates are running as representative of Davao’s first district, including incumbent Congressman Paolo Duterte, PBA party-list Congresswoman Atty. Migs Nograles, civil society leader Mags Maglana, retired jail officer Rex Labis and social worker Janeth Jabines.

In the second district, three candidates are running for the representative position, including incumbent Councilor Javi Garcia Campos, Buhangin Barangay Captain Omar Duterte, and Melogen Monteclaros.

In the third district, five candidates are vying for the representative seat, including incumbent Representative Isidro Ungab, incumbent Councilor Wilberto Al-ag, comebacking Representative Ruy Elias Lopez, independent candidates Lito Montreal and Dindo Plaza.

All petitions for declaring a candidate as a nuisance must be filed within five days from the last day of the COC filing, as per the COMELEC resolution.

The campaign period for local candidates is set next year from March 28 to May 10 for 45 days, as voting for the midterm election is set on May 12.(davaotoday.com)