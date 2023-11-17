Magnitude 7 quake damages malls in Gensan and Koronadal; crane collapse in Davao

DAVAO CITY ,Philippines- A magnitude 7 quake in the shores of Sarangani caused damages in shopping malls in Koronadal and General Santos cities and triggered a rockslide in the highway of Sarangani on November 17 in the afternoon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the quake that struck at 4:14 in the afternoon of November 17 was magnitude 7.2. The instituted downgraded it to magnitude 6.8 an hour later.

The quake was felt in Davao City at Intensity 4.

Fifteen people were brought to the South Cotabato Public Hospital for treatment of injuries, according to a report from Brigada News Koronadal.

The intense quake caused debris and tiles to fall in Gaisano Mall and SM in General Santos City, and Gaisano Marbel and Robinsons Marbel in Koronadal. People were injured and fainted from the incident.

Netizens shared videos and photos where people panicked and ran for safety inside the malls.

Employees and shoppers in SM General Santos City. Video by Jacky Lyn posted by Brigada News FM Kidapawan

Shoppers in SM General Santos City screaming in the middle of the quake. Video from Inggok Greggy.

Structures in Robinson’s Gensan collapsed. Photos from Shaira Ann Sandigan-Rodrigo

Gaisano Marbel suffered damages with tiles and debris falling in and outside the mall.

A hospital in General Santos reportedly suffered from fallen debris forcing patients to vacate the building. Via Maricel Butardo reported by ABS-CBN

Local officials in Koronadal declared a suspension of operations in the city’s three malls on Saturday – Gaisano, KCC and Mall of Ace Centerpoint – until its inhouse engineers will assess their buildings for structural damages.

The quake triggered a rockslide that blocked the highway in Barangay Sweep Padidu in Malapatan, Sarangani, affecting travel to Malapatan, Alabel, Sarangani and General Santos City.

In Davao City, a construction crane collapsed and its parts fell off the rooftop of the construction of Paragon Davao high-rise in Mac Arthur Highway (Matina). No injuries were reported in the incident.

