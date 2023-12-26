Davao City jeepney drivers hold strike this Wednesday vs phaseout

Photo by Transmission Piston

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – This Wednesday, December 27, most of the 6,000 jeepney drivers will join the transport strike to oppose the phaseout of jeepneys.

With the extension of all jeepney franchises in the nation ending on December 31 this year, groups such as Piston, which has members in Davao, are protesting the government’s public vehicle modernization as it will displace them from their livelihood.

“Dili merry amoang Christmas karon og New Year. Lauman nga sa December 27, amuang ilunsad ang tigil pasada dinhi sa siyudad sa Davao nga panguluhan sa Transmision Piston og uban pang asosasyon, mga cooperative, mga individual. Para lang madepensahan, ug dili madayon ang pag phaseout sa mga traditional na jeepney, og kining mahitabo na crisis sa atuang transportasyon,” says Larry Argilles, spokesperson of Transmision Piston Davao.

(It’s not a Merry Christmas, and it’s not a Happy New Year for us. This December 27, we will be staging a transport strike in the City of Davao led by Transmission Piston, together with jeepney driver associations, cooperatives, and other individuals. We do this to defend and stand against the phaseout of traditional jeepneys as an impending transportation crisis awaits us all.]

Nationwide, the government is implementing the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which encourages jeepney operators and drivers to consolidate into a cooperative to obtain franchises to operate modern electronic jeepneys or buses, with a deadline of December 31 this year.

The move is not widely supported by operators and drivers, as modern public transport vehicles proposed by this program will cost around P1.4 million to P3 million, according to the Department of Transportation.

Piston said the consolidation will only favor cooperatives that are financially stable, or this will be taken over by corporations. They point out that 80% of jeeps are run by small-time operators.

In Davao City, the particular program is the Davao Bus Project, where jeepneys will be replaced with 400 electric buses by the last quarter of 2024. The project costs around P 73 billion and is funded by the city government and the national government.

Argilles said the bus system will only mean nearly 6,000 drivers who will be displaced from their livelihood.

“Kining phaseout karun, atong matagamtaman ang kalisud. Lisud man gani sa amoa nga wa pay phaseout, karun pa ba kaha nga i’phaseout na? Sa akong kabahin, og i’phase out ni, dili kini makapa-eskwela sa akong mga anak, magpatik-patik nalang mi’g lata ani? Kay kami mga tiguwang na, di’ na baya maka drive og bus. Mag-unsa man mi?” said Tito Gersamio, who has been driving a jeep since 1999.

(With this phaseout, we expect more difficulties. It’s already worse now even before the phaseout, what more once they start taking them all away? For me, the phaseout will not provide my children with education. Are we just going to kick cans down the road? We’re old. We can no longer drive buses. What are we going to do?)

Argilles said the jeepney operators were not thoroughly consulted on the modernization plans, and thus, no clear programs or alternative livelihood were presented to them.

He also pointed out that there is no clear infrastructure being put up in the city for the bus program, and what would happen next year when thousands of commuters will wake up without seeing a jeep on the road.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte Jr had said there would be a “painful transition” when the city implements the Davao Bus Project.

“Akong pangutana sa inyoha, andam ba mo mag baktas? (My question is, are you all ready to walk?),” he asked during his State of the City Address a few months earlier. (davaotoday.com)