Nine NPAs killed on Christmas Day in Bukidnon

Dec. 26, 2023

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Nine members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were reportedly killed in a military encounter in Malaybalay, Bukidnon on the early morning of Christmas December 25, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

This comes after the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the NPA Command issued a two-day ceasefire to observe the Christmas holiday and the CPP’s founding anniversary on December 26.

In a press statement, the AFP said the 403rd Infantry Brigade under the 4th Infantry Division pursued NPA fighters after receiving information about the guerrillas’ presence in Barangays Can-ayan, Kibalabag, Kulaman, and Mapulo.

Major General Jose Maria Cuerpo, commander of the 4th ID, said there were three women among the NPA fighters killed.

The CPP-NPA has not released a statement on the incident as of Tuesday morning.

The ceasefire declaration announced by the CPP and NPA had warned guerrilla units to still be on alert as they prepare for their anniversary.

A month earlier, the Philippine government and the National Democratic Front formally declared exploratory talks to revive the peace talks that was cancelled six years ago. The NDF had responded to statements from the government’s security officials that the peace talks should negotiate for reforms and address the roots of the armed conflict rather than capitulation. (davaotoday.com)

