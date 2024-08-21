IN PHOTOS: Indak-Indak at Pamulak sa Kadayawan

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The streets of Davao City burst with colors and rhythm last August 18 as this year’s 39th Kadayawan Festival staged the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan and Pamulak sa Kadayawan on the same date.

Indak-Indak featured vibrant indigenous dances, which were participated by seven schools for the school category and eight companies for the open category.

The Balangay City High Performing Arts from Mati National High School captivated the audience with their energetic and precise choreography, earning them the P1.1 million grand prize in the Open Category.

Davao City National High School’s Sining Sayon Dawet Cultural Ensemble delivered a stunning performance that secured them the top spot in the Davao City-Based Category with a P1 million prize. They also won in this category last year.

Both groups also merited Best in Street Dance, Best Music, Best Choreography, and Best in Artistic Design in their respective categories.

The Pamulak sa Kadayawan floral float parade added to the spectacle with beautifully crafted floats from 36 groups which carried the festival’s themes of abundance and gratitude.

XI Global Holdings and Sutherland Global Services Philippines Inc. stood out with their creative and colorful floats, winning the Pamulak-Daku (big float) and Pamulak-Gamay (small float) categories.

City Tourism Operations Office Head Jennifer Romero praised the event’s success, highlighting the participants’ creativity and passion. “The performances and floats this year were extraordinary, which is a testament to the artistic talent and cultural pride of Dabawenyos,” she said. (davaotoday.com)