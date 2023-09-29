Davao City Council goes digital, cuts paper use by 94%

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The city’s lawmakers have given the green light to shift to the digitalization of their documents in a proposed ordinance filed by the Committee of Information Technology (CIT).

Going with the “less paper session”, the City Council aims to cut down paper usage and introduce the Legislative Information Support System Program (LISSP) which allows easy access to documents like the approved city ordinances, resolutions, committee reports, and all items of the agenda during regular sessions.

Since February this year, it has conducted a dry run to reduce its paper use by 94% or from over 9,000 pages down to 500 pages per session

With a budget appropriation of Php 4,836,570.00, the City Council will procure 30 units of portable devices (tablets), eight units of laptops (for stenographers), one document camera, six units of access points, a cloud subscription, one unit generation firewall, enterprise broadband internet access, and development cost of implementation of LISSP Phase 2.

Back in 2018, the City Council purchased 27 laptops worth Php 1.3-million intended for use by all city councilors during regular sessions. With the current ordinance, CIT chair Bonz Andrei Militar said the committee requested the purchase of tablets for city councilors for similar use.

The second phase will be the development of the center cloud storage that is accessible to Sangguniang Panlungsod members for documents like the session agenda and committee reports as well as those passed landmark ordinances.

Militar said the LISSP is expected to be mobile responsive to make easy access to all documents especially for councilors attending the regular session or during field work. (Kath Cortez /davaotoday.com)