Dutertes turn anti-chacha rally into Marcos bashing platform

Former President Rodrigo Duterte appeared at the One Nation One Opposition prayer rally on January 28, 2024. In his speech Duterte calls President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “a ceremonial president” and First Lady Liza Marcos “a wife hungry for power.” (Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – What was projected as a “prayer rally” in Davao City to protest charter change via people’s initiative last Sunday turned into a platform for the Dutertes to attack the Marcos administration, signifying a rift in the Unity tandem.

The Dutertes were in full attendance at the One Nation One Opposition prayer rally held at San Pedro Square, including former President Rodrigo Duterte, daughter Vice President Sara, son and Davao City First District Congressman Paolo, and youngest son Mayor Sebastian.

The “prayer rally” was reportedly organized by Zegen Management, which hosted the president’s inauguration event in 2016, and was attended by 53,000 people according to Davao City Police estimate, but Mindanews puts the crowd at 27,000 based on the Mapchecker app.

The former president, who was the last to speak in the rally at around 9:45 pm, warned President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. could be ousted if moves to amend the 1987 Constitution push through.

He reminded Marcos Jr that his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr, was ousted in 1986 as he stayed long in power.

“Mr. President, baka susunod ka sa dinaan ng tatay mo. Dyan ako takot, ayaw ko mangyari sayo yan (You might end up like your father. That’s what I’m afraid might happen to you),” he said.

Duterte said he is not opposing Marcos but is just voicing criticisms over the House of Representatives’ push for charter change via the people’s initiative signature campaign where people were allegedly bribed.

“Hindi niyo ako kalaban. Wala akong sinasabi na masama. Alam mo iniiwasan ko ito, ito panahon na ito, ito talaga ang iniwasan ko kasi mapipilitan ako ngayon magsalita laban sa mga tao sa gobyerno,” he said.

(I am not your enemy. I have not said anything bad about you. I’m not campaigning. You know I’m avoiding this, but at this moment, I cannot avoid but to speak against these people in government).

Duterte claimed it is First Lady Lisa Araneta Marcos who has ambitions behind a charter change so that her son, Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos, will become prime minister in a parliamentary setup.

Duterte called Marcos Jr “a weak leader” as he did during the 2022 elections, and called him “bangag” (stoned).

“Si Bongbong, bangag yan eh (Bongbong [Marcos], he’s stoned,” Duterte said, claiming that the government’s anti-narcotics group has longed placed Marcos Jr under the watchlist of illegal drug users. (The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency later released a statement denying no such list exists.)

Like father, like sons

Paolo Duterte, appearing in public two weeks after releasing his statement against the people’s initiative, lambast Congress members whom he said may oust him as Congressman over the issue of the P 51-billion district budget he received from 2020 to 2022.

The congressman, who repeatedly apologized for his temper, vented his anger on Margarita ‘Migs’ Nograles, party-list representative of Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA), whom he accused of pushing the people’s initiative signature campaign in Davao City. Nograles is the daughter of the late House Speaker Prospero Nograles Jr., who was once a rival of the Dutertes.

He said while he would gladly give back the first district post to Nograles, he holds a grudge against the Nograleses for allegedly spreading claims that he is a drug user and smuggler.

“Usahay makawala mog gana mong mga litseha mo, pamilyaha. Dugay na ko gainit sa inyoha, bata pa ko ang inyong amahan gihimo kong drug addict, pag abot kang De Guzman drug addict, drug pusher, karon ang mga potang…hmmm gibuhat na gyud kog drug smuggler. Og drug smuggler ko datu na kaayo, nganong naa pa man ko sa inyong atubangan ron?”

(I’m sick of this family. I’ve been angry with them for a long time. When I was young, your father branded me a drug addict. Then with [Mayor] De Guzman, I was an addict and a pusher. Then this sons of **** turn me into a drug smuggler. If I’m a drug smuggler, I should be rich, but why am I standing here in front of you now?)

The congressman also said he and his brother Sebastian would like to punch House Speake Martin Romualdez, whom they believe is masterminding the people’s initiative, and has reportedly caused the rift between the Marcos and their sister, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Baste to BBM: resign

Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte called for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Hakbang ng Maisug Forum at Grand Men Seng Hotel in Davao City on January 28, 2024. (Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Mayor Sebastian chided Marcos Jr. on reports that investigators of the International Criminal Court (ICC) had been in the country to probe his father’s war on drugs during his presidency that had killed thousands.

The mayor reminded the Marcoses that it was during Duterte’s presidency that their father was granted a hero’s burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

“Inyong amahan ra ba ang gipalubong sa akong amahan kana na lang gyud unta (My father arranged your father’s burial, that’s what I want you to know),” he said.

Sebastian had strong words against Marcos Jr. when he faced around a thousand Duterte supporters and allies in a forum earlier that day dubbed “Hakbang ng Maisug” (Steps of the Courageous) at the Grand Men Seng Hotel.

Calling the president “lazy and lacking in compassion”, the mayor blamed Marcos Jr. over rising criminality and drug use.

“Di mo na lang talaga ayusin? This has been going for a year. No, almost a year. Kung executive ka, ambot tulog ka? (If you’re the chief executive, or were you sleeping on your job?)” the younger Duterte said.

He also chided the president for resuming peace talks with the National Democratic Front, whereas his father had pushed for an anti-insurgency campaign that has reportedly wiped out many guerrilla fronts.

“Kini si BBM, ikay nisakag bukid? Sundalo ka? Ikay police nagbantay didto sa Paquibato ug Marilog? (Has BBM went up the mountains? Has he been a police keeping watch over Paquibato and Marilog?)” he added.

The mayor’s closing words stirred the supporters to applause: “Mr. President, kung wala kay gugma ug aspiration sa imohang nasud (If you don’t have any love or aspiration for your country), resign!”

Inday and Imee

Fresh from her appearance at the Bagong Pilipinas Rally at Quirino Grandstand in Manila, Vice President Sara Duterte flew into Davao City to attend the One Nation One Opposition prayer rally as she chats with Senator Imee Marcos. (Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Vice President Sara Duterte also appeared at the rally after attending the kick-off rally for the administration’s Bangon Pilipinas campaign at Quirino Grandstand in Manila that afternoon.

In an earlier statement, she said she attended both rallies since her role as education secretary needed her to support the administration, but at the same time, she opposes charter change.

In her short statement during the rally, Sara simply thanked the public for their continuing support for her and her family.

“Dako kaayo ang akong ika-pasalamat tungod sa bisan unsa man na nagapanghitabo sa politika ug sa akoang politika nga kinabuhi anaa gihapon mo sa akoang likoran ug hugot ug kusog gihapon kaayo ang inyohang suporta kanako. Daghan kaayong salamat. Mga kaigsuonan ko, padayon nato na mahalon ang atoang nasud.”

(I am very grateful despite all the things happening in politics and my political life, you are still here rallying behind me, strongly supporting me. I’m very grateful. My brothers and sisters, let us continue to love our country.)

The vice president stayed in an adjacent park near the stage talking with Senator Imee Marcos, the elder sister of the president, who heard all the tirades from the Dutertes.

People’s support

Participants in the rally marched in the streets heading to San Pedro Square, holding tarpaulins and placards bearing slogans “Dabawenyos are Not for Sale” and “ICC Out!”

Protest marches and rallies such as this are not usually allowed in the city except in Freedom Park.

Davao Today asked participants why they chose to join Sunday’s rally.

“Ganina pa mi dire, niapil gyud mi kay giannounce man ni sa among barangay. Support lang gyud,” said one supporter from Barangay Buhangin.

(We’ve been here a while ago already. We’re here because this was announced in our barangay. We want to give support.)

“Ang amoa gyud dire is support man gyud sa mga Duterte, atong iprotect gyud kay atoa man ni. Daghan silang nabuhat,” said Carlito Martinez, 63 years old. (We just want to support the Dutertes, we need to protect our own. They’ve done a lot of things for us.)

Most of the supporters told Davao Today that they are against the people’s initiative and that they personally joined the rally. But when asked what they understand about the issue of charter change, they declined to give their answers, some saying they are shy to explain. (davaotoday.com)