Pro-Duterte’s project 50,000 to attend rally opposing cha-cha

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Dutertes’ bailiwick Davao City will be the site of a prayer rally on January 28 Sunday expecting to draw 50,000 in opposition to the signature campaign for a people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution.

The rally, dubbed “One Nation, One Opposition”, is organized by Duterte supporters, particularly Zegen Management Group, which Mindanews identified as the event organizer for the inauguration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The group’s event was supported by the Davao City Council which granted its request that the San Pedro Square be closed off from vehicles not just on Sunday, but for three days starting on January 26 at 10 pm to 5 am on January 29.

Third district Councilor Conrado Baluran, who chairs the council’s transportation committee, sponsored the resolution granting the road closure for the rally approved by the City Council dominated by Duterte’s local parties, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod and Hugpong ng Pagbabago.

In an interview, Baluran said the event does not concern the Dutertes but the “deception done to the people” to sign the People’s Initiative campaign in exchange for a small amount and “even includes the use of Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program “to advance their intentions to remain in power.”

Baluran also said the prayer rally aims to unite people against those “who are very hungry in power” but did not clarify if it is also a statement signifying opposition against the Marcos administration. He did not state whether the Dutertes would attend the event.

“People who are coming from Manila and the Visayas are opposing the events that are unfolding now, “he said.

Last Friday, pro-Duterte barangay captains from Calinan District conducted their rally in the city’s Rizal Park bearing the slogan “Dabawenyos are not for sale”, a slogan popularized by first district Congressman and Duterte’s eldest son, Paolo.

Duterte and third district congressman Isidro Ungab were reacting to the people’s initiative campaign happening in their districts which reportedly enticed their constituents with money if they signed the petition.

Tarpaulins bearing the same slogan were also placed in major streets and establishments in the city.

The House of Representatives has been pushing for charter change to amend economic provisions in an effort to open up more foreign investments to the country.

Dabawenyos support?

People interviewed by Davao Today expressed different opinions about supporting Sunday’s event, as they consider the huge traffic problem it may cause.

Duterte supporters said they are still trying to understand the issues as they had supported the Marcos-Duterte uniteam in the 2022 elections but have seen both political dynasties now clashing on certain agenda.

But they said they will wait for former president Duterte to comment on the matter.

“Wala man gud kaayo ko kasabot ana, pero kung naay panawagan si Mayor Digong, musuporta man gyud ko kay atoa gud na,” said Mario Arestasyado, a 37-year-old taxi driver. (I don’t understand what they want, but if ever Mayor Digong says anything, I’ll support it because he is for us.)

“Kung unsay makapamaayo sa atoa suporta ko. Kung asa ang mga Duterte gyud ko,” said Alfredo, a 68-year-old retired employee.

(If it’s good for us I’ll support it. Wherever Duterte goes, I’ll go.)

But Davao youth have no interest in showing support or attending the rally as they have not been favorable to the Marcos administration from the beginning of this government.

“No, di kami mag-go. Hindi po kami nagsupport sa kanila nung (No, we won’t go. We didn’t support them in the last) election because we know about the track record of the Marcoses and the Dutertes and their allies. So, no po, pero (but) we will try to understand the issue kasi it concerns us and our constitution,” said Bryan, a student from the University of Mindanao.

“I am personally not interested in participating po kasi as I understand it po, it is all about personal interests (of people in) our government. And if I were to ask, I don’t want na magsayang ng panahon (to waste my time) to join,” said Krystal 19, a student at Ateneo de Davao University.

Road closure

For the rally, there will be closure of major roads in Davao’s San Pedro Square two days before the event on January 28.

The road closures will be on San Pedro Street from corner Bolton to corner C.M Recto; San Pedro Street from corner Bolton extension to corner Magallanes and Bolton Street from corner Rizal to corner San Pedro Street from 10 p.m. of January 26, 2024, to January 29, 2024.

F. Iñigo Street (Anda St.), from corner Magallanes Street to corner Rizal Street, and C. Bangoy St. (Ponciano Street) from corner Rizal Street to corner San Pedro Street will also be closed from 8 a.m. on January 27 until January 29.

The Davao City government has prohibited rallies in public places and designated Freedom Park as the only venue for rallies. (davaotoday.com)