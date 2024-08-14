Mayor Baste’s threats against PRO chief anger PNPA graduates

Police Regional Office 11 Director General Nicolas Torre III (Photo from Davao City Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr.)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduates are rallying behind Police Regional Office 11 Director General Nicolas Torre III after Davao City Mayor Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte threatened to slap him.

The graduates, known as the Lakan Community, released a statement supporting Torre, a member of the PNPA Tagapaglunsad Class of 1993.

“It has come to our attention that Sir Nick (Torre) has been subjected to bullying and mistreatment by a powerful politician in Davao City, and we want him to know that such behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our community,” the statement read.

The group did not name who the “powerful politician” is, but Mayor Duterte made threats to slap Torre during his podcast Basta Dabawenyo last July 28.

The mayor reacted to Torre’s plan to implement his three-minute response time policy which he pioneered as chief of the Quezon City Police District.

“Lami kaayo sagpaon ning tawhana, kit-an nako ni, sagpaon gyud nako (I really like to slap him, if I ever get to see him, I’m going to slap him),” the mayor ranted on his podcast, mimicking his father’s style of launching tirades against political opponents.

But the mayor is also irked by Torre’s statement saying that the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has been manipulating crime statistics in police blotters which prompted him to relieve 19 station commanders in the city.

In another episode on August 5, Duterte called Torre a “professional liar.” This was his rebuttal after Torre said he would not respond to the mayor’s threat as he is a “professional officer.”

Duterte stands by his word that the city’s peace and order was achieved through efforts of Davao residents and officers which cannot be smeared by the police chief’s claims.

The PNPA graduates felt such remarks were not warranted and felt the need to support Torre whom they said is an esteemed member of the community.

“As a community, we value and uphold principles of respect, kindness, and empathy towards one another. We are deeply troubled by the actions of the politician and we should assure our Lakan brother that we fully support him in standing up against this injustice,” the statement read.

“Together, we condemn all forms of bullying, harassment, and abuse, and we are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment where everyone can feel respected and supported,” it added.

Torre was appointed regional director on June 16 as part of the shake-up of regional police officers after the botch operation to arrest evangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

Torre has challenged Duterte to file perjury charges against him regarding the claim of manipulated police statistics.

He also remained unperturbed by Baste’s threat to slap him.

“To threaten is one thing but to actually do it is an entirely different thing,” he said. (davaotoday.com)