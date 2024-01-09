Polong’s wife is Davao’s barangay association head

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The wife of Davao City First District Congressman Paolo Duterte, January Duterte, is now president of the city’s Association of Barangay Captains which gives her a seat in the Davao City council.

January Duterte, who is chair of Barangay Catalunan Grande, succeeds former Barangay Captain Edgar Ibuyan Sr. of Brgy. 5-A (Bankerohan) who lost his re-election bid in last year’s barangay elections.

Duterte had been ABC president from 2014 to 2018, as her husband Paolo served as vice mayor.

She assumes the chairperson position of the council’s committee on barangay affairs and vice chairperson of government affairs and privatization.

Duterte made her first speech for the council on Tuesday, January 9, urging fellow barangay officials to treat each other with respect and fairness “to build a strong team and be effective partners to reach out goal” stressing that one’s opinion is “equally important and valuable.”

She also said her legal office is open for them to voice out their concerns. Davao City has 182 barangays in three districts.

Both January and Paolo Duterte entered local politics via the barangay chair position of Catalunan Grande, which has a population of over 41,100 people. The Dutertes have provided road widening projects as establishments expanded in the past decade.

There are now four Dutertes in Davao City politics. Aside from Paolo and January, his brother Sebastian is the city mayor, while his son Omar ran unopposed and won as barangay chair of Buhangin. (davaotoday.com)