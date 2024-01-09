Polong’s wife is Davao’s barangay association head

Jan. 10, 2024

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The wife of Davao City First District Congressman Paolo Duterte, January Duterte, is now president of the city’s Association of Barangay Captains which gives her a seat in the Davao City council.

January Duterte, who is chair of Barangay Catalunan Grande, succeeds former Barangay Captain Edgar Ibuyan Sr. of Brgy. 5-A (Bankerohan) who lost his re-election bid in last year’s barangay elections.

Duterte had been ABC president from 2014 to 2018, as her husband Paolo served as vice mayor.

She assumes the chairperson position of the council’s committee on barangay affairs and vice chairperson of government affairs and privatization.

Duterte made her first speech for the council on Tuesday, January 9, urging fellow barangay officials to treat each other with respect and fairness “to build a strong team and be effective partners to reach out goal” stressing that one’s opinion is “equally important and valuable.”

She also said her legal office is open for them to voice out their concerns. Davao City has 182 barangays in three districts.

Both January and Paolo Duterte entered local politics via the barangay chair position of Catalunan Grande, which has a population of over 41,100 people. The Dutertes have provided road widening projects as establishments expanded in the past decade.

There are now four Dutertes in Davao City politics. Aside from Paolo and January, his brother Sebastian is the city mayor, while his son Omar ran unopposed and won as barangay chair of Buhangin. (davaotoday.com)

 ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

Should doctors be apolitical?

Rodrigo Duterte denies leading destab: ‘I’m fine with Marcos’

No comeback for Duterte in 2025: ‘I’m retired’

Crocodile Park owner Sonny dies from road accident

Davao Archbishop Fernando Capalla dies at age 89

VP Sara gets P1.75B budget for social services program for 2024

Loss and damage fund should serve the vulnerable communities in the Global South – groups

Climate change a result of militarism and neoliberalism

Sidelined during #COP28, advocates still push for climate action

Davao tries to be modern, but alienates commuters and drivers

Related Posts

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Young Lumad artists promote culture, environmental protection thru arts

Young Lumad artists promote culture, environmental protection thru arts