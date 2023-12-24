Two killed as military truck rams on marketgoers in Bankerohan

Photo from Ryan Ang

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The early Christmas rush turned tragic in Bankerohan Public Market when a civilian maneuvered a parked military truck and rammed it into marketgoers killing two and injuring three.

Authorities from the San Pedro Police Station who responded to the incident identified the fatalities as Jamie Lopez Cole, a 63-year old, male residing in Km 10 Buhangin District, Cabantian, and Rocel Luna Haspe, a 34-years old female from Spring Village, Maa. Both reportedly died on the spot.

The suspect is identified as Crenenandy Rodriguez Cadiente, 44 years old, single, and a resident of St. John Bucana, who reportedly boarded and drove an unsupervised KM450 military truck with its engine left running. The truck was assigned to Private Patrick Saguin Trumata of Task Force Davao.

The police incident report stated that Trumata parked the truck on Pichon Street (former Magallanes Street) and stepped out “for personal necessities”, or to relieve himself on the sidewalk. He did not see the suspect boarding his truck and drove it towards Bankerohan market, which rammed through parked vehicles, stalls, and pedestrians.

Three persons were injured and treated at the Southern Philippine Medical Center. They are Teresita Pilapil Tangaro, 45 years old, female, resident of Piapi Boulevard; Michael Baldoman, 44 years old, from Brgy. Mandug; and Mae Antoneth P. Anticamara, 20 years old, from Santo. Nino, Brgy 76-A Bucana.

The suspect Cadiente is now under the custody of the San Pedro Police Station for further investigation. Major Marvin Hugos, commander of the station, clarified earlier reports from the media that the suspect has a mental illness.

“About naman sa kaning suspect sa pagkakaron dili pa mi makasulti kung duna ni syay problema sa pangisip, amo pa kini syang irefer sa mga eksperto para matan-aw ug maconfirm kung duna ba gyud syay problema sa panghuna huna,” Hugos told reporters.

(We cannot determine now if the suspect has a mental problem, we need to refer him to experts to confirm that.)

Hugos told reporters that unless Cadiente is proven to have mental problems, he might possibly face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

The Task Force Davao has released a statement condoling the families of the victims.

“Task Force Davao expresses its sincerest sympathies to the victims and families of the incident at Bankerohan on Sunday morning. Task Force Davao is working closely with DCPO Police Station 2 on the ongoing investigation regarding the incident. Daghang Salamat”. Their statement said.

The city government has also reached out to the families to provide medical and burial assistance. (davaotoday.com)