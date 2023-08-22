Kadayawan’s Mindanao Trade Expo 2023 showcases local crafts

DAVAO CITY,Philippines – In this year’s Kadayawan Festival, some 150 local entrepreneurs all over Mindanao showcased their crafts in a week-long Kadayawan Mindanao Trade Expo (MTE) from August 13 to 19 at the Abreeza Ayala Mall Activity Center in JP Laurel Avenue.

With the theme “Buy Local, Support MSMEs” (medium, small and micro enterprises), the exhibit displayed processed goods, fruits and vegetables, beauty products, wellness serums, clothes, textiles, traditional and non-traditional accessories, original or handmade crafts, home decor, and furniture, were exhibited and sold.

Here are some of the exhibitors:

Jho Beads and Craft – Showcasing Zamboanga City’s unique craftsmanship and culture, their wooden beaded bags are crafted by male inmates of Zamboanga City Jail. The store’s founder, Jocelyn Ybanez, started this project as a means to help persons deprived of liberty with a livelihood option. Seeing their potential and interests, Ybanez set up this business to market their products.

Make it Mati – Products such as the bayong and other abaca products are crafted by local female farmers and indigenous peoples members of the Livelihood Association, particularly from Barangay Buso. This is the first time for the group to represent Mati small enterpreneurs in the exhibit, says Elms Mollejon, manager of Make It Mati “We are thankful that we are given a chance to showcase our local products; because it helps the Livelihood Association in Mati City,” says Mellejon.

Cami Candles – This is a recently established family business in Cagayan de Oro, as it showcases its scented candles. Anthony Kionisala, representative of Cami Candles, said participating in this MTE helps small business to get exposure and represent their city.

Maranao Native Products – Showcasing traditioonal products hand-made by skilled people from the province of Lanao del Sur, its member, Norfaisah Buat, said the MTE makes people explore their culture through traditional products ranging from accessories, crafts and furniture.

Notably, the numerous shops that participated in the Trade Expo are as follows:

DTI Davao del Sur Raid Assisted MSMEs

DTI Davao de Oro Asissted MSMEs

Zamboanga Set Sail

Thompson Natural

DTI Davao City Assisted MSMEs

Crissander Accessories

Samal Island Pasalubong Shop

Malaybalay’s Choice Handicraft

Malagos Chocolate

Cacao City

Bukopie Station

Sulu Handicrafts

Hininang Tu

Stoneware Pottery

Tadeco

Nueva Essentials

Maranao Native Products

DTI Dinagat Island

DTI Agusan del Sur Assisted MSMEs

Surigao del Norte

Mati’s Choice

Toping Zamora

City Government of Panabo

Chino’s Deli

DAR XI

Surigao del Norte

LGU Sibigat

Nutricent

The Mindanao Trade Expo was held in partnership with Mindanao Trade Expo Foundation, Inc., the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Phil Export), the Department of Agriculture (DA), and its host, the Ayala Malls Abreeza.

Photo by: Carmel Roserg Deligos and Janela Pauline Bañanola

Photo by: Carmel Roserg Deligos and Janela Pauline Bañanola

Photo by: Carmel Roserg Deligos and Janela Pauline Bañanola

Photo by: Carmel Roserg Deligos and Janela Pauline Bañanola

Photo by: Carmel Roserg Deligos and Janela Pauline Bañanola

Photo by: Carmel Roserg Deligos and Janela Pauline Bañanola

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Carmel Roserg Deligos and Janela Pauline Bañanola are contributors of Davao Today.They are part of the Editorial Board of the Blue Bridge,the official student publication of the Ateneo de Davao Senior High School.