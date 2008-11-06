Davao banana exporter penetrates US market

Nov. 06, 2008

Davao City-A Davao exporter of cardava banana has penetrated the United States market and shipped 20 tons of cardava that are now sold in 500 Filipino-owned supermarkets in the US.

Ferdinand Maranon, owner of Sagrex Foods Inc. said that his company aside from exporting the banana is also into growing the variety of cardava banana.

Maranon said they export frozen ripe cardava banana, frozen banana fries and turon (ripe banana glazed with sugar).

He also revealed that although they are still introducing the product in the foreign market, the frozen products are also being introduced in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Korea, even as he said that they have a distributor in HongKong, which moves the product to China and other neighboring countries.

Maranon meanwhile said that to sustain their supply, their company is also into growing the giant cardava, the variety they propagate because it has about 16 to 18 hands, while the ordinary variety only has only about seven to eight.

He said the variety is propagated through tissue culture which they sell at 18 pesos per seedling and plantable.

Right now he said they are into contract growing in an area of 300 hectares that could produce the supply that is commensurate to their plant capacity.

“Our production level now is 500 kilos per hour,” he said.

Ha said they plan to increase their production next year that is why they are also increasing their production area to 600 hectares, he said.

He said that by 2010 their target is to make 1,000 hectares planted with giant cardava banana. (PIA)

  • jay ramirez

    hi! is sagrex still buying saba right now?

    i have a small farm in toril, davao city and i plan to plant banana to supply to sagrex…

    what specific variety of saba should i plant?

    thanks
    jay

  • Dennis Talima

    Still buying cardava today?I have an Area somewhere in Davao del sur,we have managed farm and we also engaged in buy and sale cardava.If its ok, I’m willing to supply.
    Please send me the price and Specs.thank you….

comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Sara pays tribute to Davao’s tribes as Kadayawan opens

Palace denounces Maute’s plan to strap IEDs to hostages

Gov’t asked to ensure funding for the implementation of ILO treaty

PHL’s eagle center in Davao closes temporarily due to avian flu outbreak

Labor task force to meet ​on ​rest periods to mall employees

Church leaders hope govt,​ Reds to resume ​talks ​as gov’t yet to hand formal ​​notice of termination

PHL needs more labor inspectors

7 Davao Aguilas to represent PHL in 29th SEA Games

PCIJ REPORT: Media most blessed

Lumad group demands arrest of militiaman