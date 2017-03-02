‘Stonefish’ is out: Mayor Sara gives birth to a baby boy

Mar. 02, 2017

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte gives birth to a healthy baby boy at 12:56 pm Thursday, March 2. With her is husband lawyer Manases Carpio. (Photo from City Information Office)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — Mayor Sara Duterte has given birth to a healthy baby boy nicknamed “Stonefish” at 12:56 noon Thursday.

Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte posted on his Instagram account the family photo of her sister with husband Atty. Manases Carpio and the newborn child.

“Congratulations Inday and Mans! Hello Stonefish!,” the Vice Mayor wrote.

Stonefish weighs 2.42 kilos or 5.3 pounds. He was delivered through a cesarean section.

“Thank you, Lord, for the gift of life,” said Atty. Carpio in a message to the press relayed by City Information Officer Jefry Tupas. Carpio also said the mayor is “stable” and “generally fine.”

In August last year, the mayor announced that she was seven weeks pregnant with triplets. Despite her pregnancy, Duterte continued to work but was advised by her doctors to avoid crowded places. However, on September 8, Duterte revealed she lost two of the unborn triplets. (davaotoday.com)
