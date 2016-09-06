CHO: No letup in anti-dengue drive

DAVAO CITY — The City Health Office said there is no letup in its campaign against dengue as it continues its education campaign in schools and barangays here.

Elizabeth Banzon of the Tropical disease division said they aim to change the behavior of households in cleanliness to prevent dengue.

The CHO also distributed 300 mosquito nets at the El Rio Day Care Center in Buhangin on Tuesday, September 6.

During the activity, Banzon stressed the importance of the 4 o’clock habit of cleaning their backyards and seek immediate consultation in nearby rural health centers even with the early symptoms of dengue to parents.

Banzon said the deadly Aedes and Culex mosquitoes thrive in dirty and clean stagnant water, respectively.

“There is no reason why people cannot and will not conform to climate change to prevent breeding of virus-carrying mosquitoes,” she said.

The CHO will visit Barangay 22 on Wednesday morning and Buhangin Elementary school in the afternoon to continue their anti-dengue campaign. (davaotoday.com)