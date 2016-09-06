CHO: No letup in anti-dengue drive

Sep. 06, 2016
Davao City Health Office, section chief of Tropical Disease Control, Elizabeth B. Banzon discourages the use of fogging to drive away the dengue-carrier mosquitoes because of chemicals in it. Instead, she urges the public to clean the surroundings where the mosquitoes lay their eggs. (Medel V. Hernani/davaotoday.com)

Davao City Health Office, section chief of Tropical Disease Control, Elizabeth B. Banzon  (davaotoday.com file photo by Medel V. Hernani)

DAVAO CITY — The City Health Office said there is no letup in its campaign against dengue as it continues its education campaign in schools and barangays here.

Elizabeth Banzon of the Tropical disease division said they aim to change the behavior of households in cleanliness to prevent dengue.

The CHO also distributed 300 mosquito nets at the El Rio Day Care Center in Buhangin on Tuesday, September 6.

During the activity, Banzon stressed the importance of the 4 o’clock habit of cleaning their backyards and seek immediate consultation in nearby rural health centers even with the early symptoms of dengue to parents.

Banzon said the deadly Aedes and Culex mosquitoes thrive in dirty and clean stagnant water, respectively.

“There is no reason why people cannot and will not conform to climate change to prevent breeding of virus-carrying mosquitoes,” she said.

The CHO will visit Barangay 22 on Wednesday morning and Buhangin Elementary school in the afternoon to continue their anti-dengue campaign. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Davao’s City Council OKs P4.5-M cash aid for bomb victims

Pulong, 23 Davao councilors test negative on illegal drugs

Duterte proclaims state of national emergency

Husband of slain masseuse tells Duterte: ​L​et me fight the Abu Sayyaf

Duterte to discuss terrorism, extremism with ASEAN leaders

Duterte to ask mercy for Veloso’s case, but…

Davao blast victims to receive financial assistance

Sara Duterte offers P2M reward for arrest of suspects in Davao blast

PHOTOS | Davao mourns for victims of deadly blast

Bato says Davao blast could be diversionary vs. anti-drug campaign