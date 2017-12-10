Another activist gunned down in Davao City

Dec. 10, 2017

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — On the eve of the International Human Rights Day, an activist was found lifeless in the same district where a labor organizer was shot dead only two weeks ago.

Human rights group Karapatan Southern Mindanao Region said Bernardo Clarion, 24, was found dead in Barangay Callawa early afternoon Saturday.

Karapatan spokesperson Jay Apiag said Clarion is a member of a cultural group called Sukul (Sulong Kultura) and a resident of Barangay Mandug in Buhangin district.

Apiag said the Clarion went out with his brother, Benjie to visit a friend in Barangay Callawa on Friday.

He said a van arrived at the house where they were staying around 6pm on Friday.

“Benjie is still missing,” Apiag said.

The group believes that the incident was politically-motivated since the brothers are both active members of Sukul and are active in participating in rallies in Davao City.

“In fact, they performed during the tribute program for the slain peasant activist in Mandug, Apolonio Maranan,” he said. Maranan was also killed on November 25 in Barangay Mandug.

Karapatan said Clarion is the 57th victim of killing of activists in the region since July last year. (davaotoday.com)
