P39-M Annex building inaugurated

Sep. 09, 2016
CITY HALL ANNEX BUILDING. City Administrator Atty. Zuleika T. Lopez leads the opening of the new City Hall Annex Building located along A. Pichon Street, Davao City on Friday, September 9. (Photo by City Information Office)

DAVAO CITY – The City Government of Davao formally inaugurated the P39-million worth City Hall Annex building on Friday, September 9.

The 4-storey annex building located at the back of Sangguniang Panlungsod building along A. Pichon Street (also known as Magallanes Street) houses the offices of four City Hall departments namely the City Health Office’s (CHO) Main Laboratory Section and the Animal Bite Treatment Center on the ground floor; City Veterinarian Office (CVO) on the 2nd floor; City Cooperative Development Office (CCDO) on the 3rd floor; and the City Agriculture Office (CAO) on the 4th floor.

CHO Main Laboratory Section and CVO used to hold office on F. Bangoy Street while CCDO was inside Magsaysay Park.

City Administrator Zuleika T. Lopez led the inauguration. (davaotoday.com)
