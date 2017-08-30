Seed of dreamt peace: Binhi sa damgong kalinaw (Part 4)

Nagtabisay ang laway sa Tres Sawahes sa dakong kahimuot sa gisangputan sa ilang kolokabildo. Naglamanohay ang ilang mga ikog isip timaan sa ilang pagkakontento sa ilang nakab-ot nga panag-uyon. Ingon sa nalantaw na nila ang talan-awon sa umaabot nga katunhayan sa kalibotang ilang nahimutangan. Ug labaw sa tanan, labi pa silang kahimut-an sa ilang amo nga si Bakunawa.

SAWAHE 1

Ingon ani ang gusto ni Bakunawa atong buhaton:

Tanang mga iro, halas ug tanga atong palihokon.

Aron ang tubig sa Danaw makutaw ug malubog

Ug wala nay mga isdang masikop ug matuhog.

SAWAHE 2

Unsaon man nato pagtuman nianang kamandoan

Nga ang mga iro, mga halas ug mga kahayopan

Dili man makahibalong molangoy ug mosalom?

Basig imbis ang mga isda sila hinooy mahiagom?

SAWAHE 1

Wala ba gyuy sulod nga bitok ang imong utok?

Di ka kabalo sa imong handurawan mopatuyok?

Di ba gitudloan man ta ni Bakunawa’g diskarte

Ipadiwalwal ang dila ug ipalugwa ang atole?

Ikaw Sawahe 3 unsay imong naisip nga paagi

Aron ang Danaw motikba ug mga isda mowisiwisi?

O di ba, mahubsag tubig ug mga isda mokisikisi?

May nabalay kang aydeyang kumpletog haligi?

SAWAHE 3

Naa koy nahunahunaan pero dili pa gyud hingpit,

Pero nia pamatia, kay ako lang gihapong ipaambit.

Kon gusto natong mapiangan og pako si Haribon,

Maayong mga hayop sa lasang ang atong guboton!

Pananglitan, atong paalsahon ang mga mangloy,

Gangis ug uban pang mga mananap nga managhoy.

Kon magdungan silag paningog si Haribon mabungog,

Mapikon, mataranta. magkasinayop sa iyang kalibog.

Siguradong kita maoy iyang dangpan ug tawgon

Aron sa iyang ginharian kita nay iyang pamandoon!

Haha! Tuloy ang ligaya ug interes ni Bakunawa!

Ug kita mao na unyay mangulo sa Halasnong Junta!

SAWAHE 1

Morag maayong pagkalagda ang imong aydeya.

Apan maka-mobilisa kaha tag igo-igong puwersa?

Ikaw Sawahe 2 naa kay ika-komento sa iyang menu?

Sa akong timplada morag kulang pag mga rekado?

SAWAHE 2

Para wa nay daghang tsetse-buretse, sige ratsada!

Tutal naa man si Bakunawa nga andam mo-ayuda?

SAWAHE 1

Aw, aktwali, di man gyud ta ni Bakunawa pasagdan..

Para gud ni sa kahimayaan sa imperyong Kasadpan. . !

Ug siyempre, naa pud tay bahin sa benepisyong anihon,

Kita goy mahugawag dungog ning laraw nga gihaon.

So. . .unsa man mga pards? Sugdan ta nang musika?

Ikaw Sawahe Dos Anos? — ang bahalang magmobilisa

Sa puwersang mga iro, halas ug tanga para molawgaw

Sa mga baboy ug manok ihalas, unggoy ug binaw!

Ug ikaw Sawahe Tres ang bahala sa mga mananap

Nga lumulupad ug mamahitay ug kusog mamaak!

Ug diskartehon ninyo ang pagpatingog sa alingisig

Nga gangis, mangloy, buyog, pasgaw ug lampinig,

SAWAHE 2 & 3

Ug ikaw? Magpaburot sa tiyan ug magpahayahay—

Maghay-ad- hay-ad ug maghapyodhapyod sa imong lagay?

Kami ang maduas sa mga pagsaway ug mga biaybiay

Kon ugaling mapalpak kining ato karong gihikay?

SAWAHE 1

Oy! Ayaw mo pagdalidalig reklamo sa akong estado.

Ako bayay unang ilitson ni Bakunawa’g di ta magkadimao!

Sagdi lang ko ninyo kay akoy bahala kang Haribon,

Ang iyang tanang pulong ug lihok akoy motimon. . .

Basta, ayoha ninyo ang inyong mga responsibilidad

Kay sa sungo’g mga pako ni Haribon akoy mobitad. . .!

Dili baya tiaw ang pagmaniobra anang Haring Agila,

Abtik pa sa manatad ug maro pa sa Anaconda ni Eba?

SAWAHE 2 & 3

Unya, kaya diay nimo siya palikosan sa imong dila?

Dili diay ka magpatabang sa mga bitin ug tanga?

Mao ray diay imong gisaligan ang witik sa pulong?

Nguhal mong baba sa iyang dagon kaha makasuhong ?

SAWAHE 1

Aw, wa man gyud ta hingpit nag-agad sa pangilad.

Tanang paagi sa diskarte ipursige natog lunsad.

Magtambayayong ang mga awit, balak ug kusog,

Mag-alayon ang pamakak, panikas ug pangisog. . .

O sige na, di na ta magsigeg lalis ug patas-anayg ihi.

Ato nang ilatid ang mga laraw ug sa aksiyon ipisi.

Naglamanohay na usab ang mga ikog sa Tres Sawahes, busog sa pagtuo ug pagsalig nga molampos ang ilang mga laraw. Nag-ukang ang ilang naglambang nga mga ikog ug nag-iyahay silag dahik padulong sa ilang tagsa-tagsa ka langob aron iandam ang paglusad sa mga gimbuhaton nga hinukad gikan sa sekretong lawak sa Bakunawa didto sa Imperyo sa Kasadpan.

Nangligid ang mga adlaw ngadto sa suwambi sa makasaysayong mga buwan. Samtang nalinga si Haribon sa pakighinabi sa mga Sugo ni Mandalangan mahitungod sa pagpalambo sa kapangabuhian sa Dakong Pulo, ang Tres Sawahes linga usab kayo sa pagmobilisa sa mga halas, mga tanga, ug ubang kahayopang nag-ugom og hilo sa ilang mga tango ug lingagngag ug ingon man ang mga mananap nga

naghambin og laa sa ilang mga paak.

[Sumpayan pa]

English translation

SEED OF DREAMT PEACE

The Tres Sawahes lick the mouth fluids that trickle down their jaws to savor the satisfaction they feel for having reached a consensus. Their tails twine as an expression of contentment. They seem to envision the future scenario they want for the world they belong to. And above all, they relish the thought of commendation and applause by their Big Boss Bakunawa.

SAWAHE 1

This is what our master Bakunawa wants us to do:

All our dogs, snakes and scorpions should be mobilized

To make the waters of Danaw be stirred and turned murky,

And no more fish can be caught and stringed to be sold.

SAWAHE 2

How are we going to implement such a commandment

When our dogs, snakes and other pampered beasts

Know not how to swim, much less dive in shallow water?

Instead of the fishes, it will be our forces that will perish?

SAWAHE 1

Don’t you have imaginative worms in your brain?

You have never learned how to twirl your fancies?

Hasn’t Bakunawa trained us the ways of swindling?

How to stick out our tongues and squeeze out our earwax?

You, Sawahe 3, what clever tricks you have in mind

For the waters to spill over and the fishes to wiggle?

Or maybe drain the lake dry, so all the fishes wriggle?

Have you conceived of any idea complete with props?

SAWAHE 3

I am collecting thoughts but they are not exhaustive.

But hark, I’m glad to share it to you just the same.

If we really want to dissemble the wings of Haribon,

‘Tis good to rouse the masses of beasts in the forest!

For instance, we’ll cause the innocent insects to rebel:

The cicadas, the moths and all the insects that whistle.

If they all sound up in unison, Haribon will be irked

And bewildered, will panic and will lose his bearing.

No doubt, he’ll come to us to seek our help and comfort

And we’ll be in command to bring order to the Island!

Everyone succumbs to Bakunawa’s will and our welfare!

Haha! And the three of us will install the Reptilian Junta . . . !

SAWAHE 1

Wow! You seem to have woven well your narrative!

But do you think we can mobilize enough forces?

And you Sawahe 2, you have additives to the menu?

For my own pleasure, I want more fuming hot spices!

SAWAHE 2

And so, what do we need more to dilly-dally. . ?!

After all, Bakunawa is always forthright with his aid!

SAWAHE 1

Well, actually, Bakunawa will never leave us alone.

Why, this is all for the glory of the Western empire .. .!

And of course, we have our own share of the harvest,

Do we not stake our honor here doing the dirty job?

So, what now partners? Let’s begin the beguine!

You Sawahe Dos Anos? – Take charge in mobilizing

Our infantry forces of dogs, snakes and scorpions

That will stir up the wild pigs, monkeys and deers!

And you Sawahe Tres will command the squadrons

Of flying insects that can strike with their stinging bites!

Use the stratagem of rousing the realm with the din

Of chirping cicadas, hissing moths, and humming bees.

SAWAHE 2 & 3

What about you? You’ll be stroking lazily your potbelly—

Lying on your couch, tickling your crotch rapturously?

And all the while, we risk ourselves to shame and calumny

If all these moves of ours floundered or turned awry?

SAWAHE 1

Oy, don’t be so quick with your baseless assumptions.

I’ll be first to be roasted by Bakunawa in case of failures!

Just spare me, for I will be the con man of Haribon,

I will be the steering wheel of his words and actions.

Just make good your handling of your responsibility;

The beak and wings of Haribon will be my playthings!

Mind you, ‘tis no joke to manipulate the King Aguila–

Faster than the manatad, smarter than Eve’s Anaconda!

SAWAHE 2 & 3

So? Can you have him coiled with the twine of your tongue?

Will you not need the assistance of snakes and scorpions?

Will you just rely on the sparks and glitter of your words?

You think your fumbling lips can disarm his magic charm?

SAWAHE 1

Oh well, we don’t fully rely on the magic of deception.

We employ in our undertakings all forms of dirty wiles.

The orchestrated thrust of song, poetry and raw force

Shall be aided by the art of lies, deceit and intimidation…

Okay! Let’s halt these crosswords and this pissing contest.

We had better spun our narratives and to actions entwined.

Once again the Tres Sawahes entwine their tails, filled with confidence in the success of their plans. Soon they disengage from the clasp of their twined tails and go their each own ways toward their respective cave offices to prepare for the launching of the mission Oplan cooked up in the secret chamber of Bakunawa’s Western Empire.

While Haribon is busy in dialogues with the Knights of Mandalangan about the programs of economic reforms for the Big Island, the Tres Sawahes are likewise busy in mobilizing the snakes, scorpions, and other animals that hold venom in their fangs and throats, as well as the insects that carry poison in their stings and pincers.

[To be continued]

