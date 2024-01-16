Classes suspended in Davao City, three Davao provinces amid heavy rain

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Classes in all levels are suspended in Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental today, January 16, following heavy rains and bad weather conditions brought by the shear line weather.

The city government of Davao announced it on its official social media account at 6:00 am.

The provincial government of Davao del Norte also announced the suspension of classes on its social media account at 7 am.

As of 7:00 am today, an updated announcement of the suspension of classes was declared in the municipalities of Monkayo, Montevista, Compostela, Mabini, New Bataan, Mawab, Maragusan, Nabunturan, Maco, Pantukan and Laak in Davao de Oro.

The local governments of Lupon, Boston, Cateel, Mati City, Baganga, Tarragona, Governor Generoso, and Banaybanay in the province of Davao Oriental also suspended classes at all levels today.

Meanwhile, the city government of Davao also announced work-from-home arrangements for all national and local government offices including government-owned and controlled corporations except for “offices performing safety and security, health, social services, and disaster and emergency response services.”

The City Government of Davao gives private offices the discretion to suspend work or to adopt work-from-home arrangements but encourages establishments to do so for the safety and convenience of their employees.

In Davao del Norte, Governor Edwin Jubahib also released a memorandum order for the suspension of work in all government offices “excluding offices providing health, emergency and response services.” (davaotoday.com)