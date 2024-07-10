Another shakeup in PNP Davao, 19 commanders replaced

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) faces another shakeup in the past two months, with 19 station commanders being replaced on Monday.

The Police Regional Office (PRO) XI spokesperson Major Catherine Dela Rey said the replacement of the existing commanders including those who are assigned as officers-in-charge (OIC) of various police stations in Davao City is part of the duty of the new regional director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III.

Torre, who was recently installed as Philippine National Police (PNP) Davao Regional commander in June, relieved and reassigned the following station commanders:

· Major Jonnie Bonguyan

· Major Marc Calustre

· Major Kevin Garing

· Major Marvin Hugos

· Major Mark Lester Jalon

· Major Ramil Rivera

· Major Manuel Salgado

· Major Nelso Violan

· Captain Ferdinand Sonza

· Major Alberto Abella

· Major Jake Goles

· Major Carol Jabagat

· Major Antonio Luy Jr.

· Major Jake Tilcag

· Major Michael Uyanguren

· Captain Francisco Catabas

· Captain Julius Edpalina

· Captain Ronald Henson

The 18 Davao City police stations will have new OIC station commanders, while the Buhangin Police Station will have an acting station commander. All new station commanders come from the Police Provincial Offices and Regional Headquarters under PRO XI.

While the station commanders are now replaced, the post of the DCPO leadership underwent three leadership changes in 24 hours.

Colonel Lito Patay assumed the post of OIC of the DCPO officially on the morning of July 10, only to be replaced by Colonel Sherwin Butil in the afternoon. But hours later, the PRO-XI announced that Hansen Marantan is the acting DCPO director.

Last May 23 and 24, the PNP national office relieved 35 police officers who were investigated for the deaths of seven people in drug-related operations. The relieved officers included Davao City Police Director Colonel Richard Bag-ang, 11 station commanders and 23 police officers.

Torre was appointed regional director in June in a shake-up in the regional level after a botch arrest operation on fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

Dela Rey said the reshuffling of police officers is part of their work and is “not part of any personal or political influences.”

But political analyst Professor Ramon Beleno III from Ateneo de Davao University thinks the reshuffling will affect the Dutertes’ leadership in Davao City, as they have based their legacy

“on their success with peace and order” due to their “deep relationship and monitoring of the police” in the city.

“It may lead to that especially if the Dutertes will lose the influence to appoint the right people. PNP will never admit that it is political since they should strictly be non-partisan,” he added.

During the shakeup of the Davao City Police last May, Mayor Sebastian Duterte questioned the move as an “abuse of power” from higher authorities.

This reshuffling could be advantageous for the Marcos administration if the peace and order deteriorates or there is a growing perception of their loss of control, according to Beleno.

The Dutertes have recently severed its alliance with the Marcoses with Vice President Sara Duterte resigning from her two cabinet posts.