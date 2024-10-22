Councilor Al-ag defends trek to Tagurano

Battlefield Tagurano, located in Toril, Davao City, is a Strict Protection Zone (SPZ) within Mt. Apo Natural Park. (Photo from DENR-Davao)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City First District Councilor Bernard Al-ag defended his widely criticized trek to the no-trek zone in Tagurano, Toril two weeks ago that he was consulting with residents whose livelihoods are affected by the closure of the area.

The controversy started from a statement by the Barangay Tagurano Council posted on their Facebook page last October 13 which called out an unnamed official accompanied by mountaineers who entered the area popularly called Tagurano Battlefield without proper communication.

“We barangay officials and residents of Barangay Tagurano are dismayed and concerned that a Davao official defied the order. He climbed the Battlefield without heeding the warnings from the Purok Leader. This official was accompanied by hikers and did not inform the barangay that he would come to the area,” the council’s statement in Bisaya stated.

Battlefield Tagurano, located in Toril, Davao City, is a Strict Protection Zone (SPZ) within Mt. Apo Natural Park. Last April 11, 2024, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Protected Area Management Office (DENR-PAMO) issued a cease and desist order barring trekkers from entering the area.

Barangay Tagurano officials adopted the DENR-PAMO order on May 7, 2024, temporarily closing the upland areas of Tagurano for rehabilitation after incidents with trekkers.

A now-deleted photo of Al-ag with his wife and trekkers posted on the Facebook page Davao Running Community sparked further controversy. Group members questioned if the Battlefield has lifted its ban on hikers, and chided Al-ag for using his position and influence.

Al-ag addressed this issue last October 10 in an interview with reporters following the City Council session, saying his visit to Tagurano was to check on the residents affected by the closure.

“Well, tinuod no nga nisaka ko didto last Sunday number one para mukonsulta sa mga tawo because five months ago gisarado nila ni nga lugar kay ilahang pasalig is han-ayon ang mga regulasyon. But five months na man so nisaka ko didto last Sunday, nikonsulta ta kung unsa ang sitwasyon and indeed tinuod gyud no nga naglisud ang mga tawo, (Yes, it’s true I went up last Sunday [October 6], firstly, to consult with the people, because five months ago they closed off this area, and assured there will be regulations. But five months have already passed, so, I went there last Sunday, to consult with them on their situation and they indeed said they were suffering)” Councilor Al-ag explained.

The councilor said that the closure had affected the residents’ income, as most of them depended on serving as guides for trekkers.

He clarified that as a local elected official, he has a duty to consult residents and the closure was specifically for trekkers and people building illegal structures.

“The closure order was for the establishment and for the illegal structure, (it did not say the roads are closed. The barangay does not own the road, in fact, the road is a private property), and then the National Park it’s under the DENR. The public owns the National Park,” Al-ag added.

The councilor hadn’t told reporters what are his next steps in regard to the Tagurano residents he consulted.

But the environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) in a statement reminded the councilor to still follow the rules in conducting his actions.

“All people, regardless of power and position, should adhere to local ordinances and national laws. We must be role models for the citizens by following the law. In Davao City, we have two protected areas: the Mt. Apo Natural Park and the Malagos Watershed Reserve. These areas play essential roles in maintaining ecological balance and safeguarding various endangered species,” the statement read.

The issue also turned political given that Al-ag is running for Vice Mayor of Davao this coming 2025 May elections, challenging Sebastian ‘Baste’ Duterte. He is running in tandem with former Civil Service Commission Chair and former first district representative Karlo Nograles.

The deleted post of Al-ag’s visit to Tagurano was screengrabbed by the camp of Duterte’s party, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, and was reposted by Hugpong’s secretary general Mikhal Evasco. (davaotoday.com)