INC peace rally in Davao draws 370,000 including Sara supporters

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A huge crowd numbering 370,000 flocked San Pedro Square Monday for the Iglesia ni Cristo’s (INC) nationwide Rally for Peace intended to oppose the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. The rally was later joined by hundreds of people, including local politicians, carrying “protect VP Sara” slogans.

The rally was attended by INC members from regions 11 and 12 (Davao and Socsksargen) and also from Bukidnon province, some of them traveled to the city as early as 1 am that Monday as their church leadership called its members to join the event.

Not the typical rally

San Pedro Square was already jam-packed as early as 8 am with INC members wearing white shirts with the peace rally slogan, and some even carrying placards calling for unity and peace.

Main roads leading to San Pedro Square were already closed since Monday midnight.

Big LED monitors and sound systems were already installed Sunday in some key positions in the streets like Claro M. Recto (Claveria) and San Pedro Streets for its members to watch the program at Rizal Park where the main stage is located.

Though it is called a rally for peace, the morning program was purely local performances by young church members who danced, sang, and even did acrobatics. Some local social media influencers who are INC members made short appearances on stage talking about how proud they were as members.

It was around 3 pm when the main program of the rally at Quirino Grandstand in Manila began, and was broadcast on the LED monitors as members watched.

The broadcast showed speeches from INC Brother Rommel Topacio and spokesperson Brother Edwin Zabala.

Other speakers include Sagip Partylist Representative Rodante Marcoleta, an INC member, who discussed the impeachment attempt against the vice president.

The rally ended with a message from evangelist Brother Arnel Tumanan, who pointed out that leaders should look out for the interest of the people over selfish interests.

The INC leaders who spoke at the rally said they are not taking sides in the political rift between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

Quiet “family day”

Some INC members describe the rally in Davao as a “family day” as they brought their children, sat on mats on the streets, and shared food with others as they watched performances on stage and speeches through the LED monitors.

The rally participants were remarkably silent, even those sitting on the sidewalk the rest of the day, and only several members would break into applause to the speeches from the broadcast.

This was unlike other rallies, such as the Hakbang ng Maisug opening rally that happened nearly a year ago, which was dubbed a “prayer rally” but had the Duterte family cursing on stage against President Marcos Jr.

Supporting Duterte “an important decision”

Davao Today tried to interview INC members but most had to ask permission. Those who were allowed to speak asked not to reveal their names.

These members said they have a deeper faith in their church’s stand on issues.

Some of the INC members said they are staunch supporters of the Dutertes, one of them said, “It is an important decision we made since 2016 for a better Philippines.”

They believed the issues raised against VP Sara are part of a political assassination.

The INC is also known to vote according to the choices made by their leaders. They have supported Rodrigo Duterte’s presidency during his 2016 campaign, and endorsed the Marcos-Duterte Uniteam tandem in 2022.

The Uniteam dissolved last year in 2024 in a publicized rift as VP Sara got embroiled in questions from Congress for questionable use of her funds, which has led to impeachment complaints raised against her.

Photo by Kath Cortez/davaotoday.com

Another rally for VP

Another rally took place around noon by the Protect VP Sara Movement at Freedom Park at Roxas Avenue which organizers said was in support of the INC’s rally.

The group held a “Walk for Peace” as they marched to San Pedro Square wearing green t-shirts and carrying their banners with #ProtectVPSARA. The vice president’s signature color is green.

The group’s lead convener, Tristan Digan, said that those attending the event came from various places of the country responding to the call to protect the vice president against the impeachment.

Reporters estimate those who joined the march were around 500, while organizers claimed their numbers were more than a thousand.

Local politicians attended the event, after the Davao City Council expressed its support through a local resolution that granted the road closures for the rally.

A surprise appearance was Karlo Nograles, the former Civil Service Commission chairperson and former First District Representative, who is running against the Duterte patriarch for the mayoralty post.

No member of the Duterte family was present during the rally. Former President Rodrigo Duterte released a video statement extending his gratitude to the INC for holding the rally.

Vice President Sara, the subject of the rally, released a statement calling the rally a “powerful display of unity and faith”.

Heavy traffic, stranded commuters

Despite the city’s suspension of face-to-face classes and advisory to maintain minimal workforce in public offices, there were still commuters who were greatly affected by heavy traffic, rerouting and lack of public transport last Monday.

Most commuters are workers and employees of establishments that opened shop on Monday.

Commuters along Magsaysay St and Boulevard area complained about the lack of public utility jeepneys Monday morning.

Interviewed by Davao Today, some commuters said they sympathized with the peace rally, but were irritated with the setup, as Monday was the start of the week and resumption of work. They asked that such events in the future could be staged in other venues away from main thoroughfares as not to disrupt economic activities. (davaotoday.com)