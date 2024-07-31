Lawmakers call out VP Sara for “tantrums” on security pullout

Photo from Inday Sara Duterte Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte made headlines on July 29 when she released an open letter claiming “political harassment” from the Philippine National Police (PNP) for pulling out 75 police officers from her security group.

But lawmakers called out Duterte believing she issued the statement to divert from issues surrounding her in recent days.

The Vice President, in a four-page letter addressed to PNP Director Rommel Marbil, criticized him for alleged lies on the withdrawal of police personnel from her security team, including some who had been her security detail when she was serving as Davao City’s mayor.

Duterte alleged that Marbil lied about informing her office prior to issuing the relief and reassignment of the 75 PNP personnel.

She claimed the pullout of her security was “political harassment” after she resigned from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, her comment about being the “designated survivor” and not attending Marcos Jr’s State of the Nation Address.

She also decried that she and her children were subjected to “casing” operations by the PNP who were tracing her residence.

Marbil had declined interviews on his reaction to the open letter but had previously explained the relief of the 75 PNP personnel.

But lawmakers believe the Vice President was creating complaints to divert certain issues.

Manila 3rd District Representative Joel Chua said in a press conference that the PNP still assigned 31 police officers as part of her security detail. This was the same figure Marbil revealed during interviews last week.

Chua believed Duterte was using this issue to divert from questions regarding her family trip to Germany.

“There is no politics here, but maybe they are just trying to divert the issue, because remember, she addressed this concern when the issue of her making the trip to Germany in the middle of a typhoon popped out,” Chua said.

Another lawmaker, San Jose del Monte Representative Rida Robles, in a statement questioned Duterte’s “childish tantrums” when she still has around 350 security personnel.

In 2022, the Commission on Audit showed that 433 people served the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group, which comprises 63% of the 683 personnel employed under the Office of the Vice President.

“Her security contingent dwarfs the number of policemen assigned to cities. (Previous) VPs had a protective detail that can fit in (a) van. Hers would need three Airbus planes filled to the rafters,” Robes said.

Chua added that Duterte is ” the most secured [vice president] in history.”

Meanwhile, the vice president released another statement on July 31, after allies Senators Bato dela Rosa and Robin Padilla asked former police officers and rebel returnees to volunteer as security detail.

“Bayanihan lang walang sueldo (Volunteer work, no salary),” Bato posted on his Facebook account on Monday.

Duterte said she appreciates the calls but assured she doesn’t need the added security.

She appealed that her family be protected from any harassment.

“Isa lang ang hiling ko sa inyo — ang kaligtasan ng aking pamilya. Huwag ninyong payagan ang anumang karahasan sa aking ina, asawa, at apat na anak, personal man o sa internet. At kung sakali man, huwag ninyong palampasin ang sinumang gagawa ng kapahamakan laban sa kanila, (I only have one wish – the safety of my family. Don’t let any attacks come to my mother, my husband and my four kids, whether done personally or through the internet. If that ever happens, don’t let them get away for doing this.)” Duterte said.