Crocodile Park owner Sonny dies from road accident

Davao City businessman Philip “Sonny” Dizon. (Photo from Philip Marco Dizon’s Facebook account)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City businessman Philip Dizon, owner of the popular Crocodile Park, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

The report from the Bansalan Police station said Dizon was driving his Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle along the Bansalan-Balutakay road around 11:46 am when he swerved to the opposite lane to avoid a vehicle and lost control. His motorcycle overturned and he was thrown to the ground.

Respondents rushed him to the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital where he died.

Sonny Dizon, age 64 is the son of Francisco Dizon, a pioneer businessman in Davao who built Dizon Farms with his wife Pacita.

He has managed Dizon Farms after his father’s passing and also owns Mount Apo Highland Resort in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur. He was president of the Davao chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce.

Dizon’s Crocodile Park and Zoo is a prominent destination for residents and tourists for its zoo and animal shows. It has also hosted venue for concerts and big events in the city, including the 2016 miting de avance for Rodrigo Duterte’s presidential campaign. (davaotoday.com)