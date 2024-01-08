Crocodile Park owner Sonny dies from road accident

Jan. 08, 2024
Davao City businessman Philip “Sonny” Dizon. (Photo from Philip Marco Dizon’s Facebook account)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Davao City businessman Philip Dizon, owner of the popular Crocodile Park, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

The report from the Bansalan Police station said Dizon was driving his Can-Am three-wheel motorcycle along the Bansalan-Balutakay road around 11:46 am when he swerved to the opposite lane to avoid a vehicle and lost control. His motorcycle overturned and he was thrown to the ground.

Respondents rushed him to the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital where he died.

Sonny Dizon, age 64 is the son of Francisco Dizon, a pioneer businessman in Davao who built Dizon Farms with his wife Pacita.

He has managed Dizon Farms after his father’s passing and also owns Mount Apo Highland Resort in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur. He was president of the Davao chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce.

Dizon’s Crocodile Park and Zoo is a prominent destination for residents and tourists for its zoo and animal shows. It has also hosted venue for concerts and big events in the city, including the 2016 miting de avance for Rodrigo Duterte’s presidential campaign. (davaotoday.com)

 , ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

No comeback for Duterte in 2025, ‘I’m retired’

Davao Archbishop Fernando Capalla dies at age 89

VP Sara gets P1.75B budget for social services program for 2024

Loss and damage fund should serve the vulnerable communities in the Global South – groups

Climate change a result of militarism and neoliberalism

Sidelined during #COP28, advocates still push for climate action

Davao tries to be modern, but alienates commuters and drivers

FACT CHECK: VP Sara getting highest rating in survey is misleading

May SIM card ka, kabayan?

Two fires, 21 houses burned on New Year’s Day

Related Posts

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Young Lumad artists promote culture, environmental protection thru arts

Young Lumad artists promote culture, environmental protection thru arts