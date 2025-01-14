The unfolding political situation in the Philippines, where Vice President Sara Duterte faces three impeachment complaints in Congress, presents a critical moment for the nation. Accusations of corruption and even threats to harm key figures, including President Bongbong Marcos Jr. and his wife, as well as the House Speaker, have sparked intense public debate.

In response, Iglesia Ni Cristo, a religious sect known for its influence and block voting during elections, recently staged a large-scale “peace rally” across multiple cities, drawing over a million participants.

While the rally outwardly promoted unity and peace, its timing and message seem to indirectly support Duterte by discouraging lawmakers from pursuing the impeachment process. Given its potential political implications, this event raises concerns about whether the call for peace is truly sincere or merely a strategic move to shield the Vice President.

The situation calls to mind the biblical account of Hananiah, the false prophet in Jeremiah 28, who offered a message of false hope to the people of Judah. Hananiah’s prophecy of peace contradicted Jeremiah’s warning about God’s judgment, ultimately misleading the people into complacency.

In a similar vein, while the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s call for peace appears well-intentioned, it risks obstructing justice by discouraging a legitimate legal process aimed at addressing serious allegations. As Jesus warned in Matthew 7, false prophets can be recognized by their fruits—the lasting impact of their actions. True peace cannot be built on evasion of accountability, just as true prophets cannot serve self-interest at the expense of truth.

President Bongbong Marcos Jr. has expressed disinterest in pursuing the impeachment, claiming that it would not benefit the Filipino people. While his position may seem pragmatic, many questioned whether dismissing the matter without a proper investigation truly serves national unity.

In this context, it is essential to remember that unity without justice is hollow. Biblical wisdom reminds us that peace must be founded on righteousness, as expressed in Amos 5:24: “Let justice roll on like a river, righteousness like a never-failing stream.” Without justice, peace becomes merely an illusion, masking deeper social and moral issues.

The use of religious influence to sway political outcomes is a recurring challenge. Faith is meant to guide people toward truth and righteousness, not to promote political convenience. Iglesia Ni Cristo’s rally, while framed as a call for unity, may unintentionally lead to division by promoting complacency in the face of serious concerns about corruption. As Jeremiah warned, offering false assurances of peace without addressing underlying issues only deepens a nation’s wounds.

In these times, Filipinos must exercise discernment. The impeachment process, if pursued properly, should aim to uncover the truth and uphold the principles of transparency and good governance. This is not about partisanship or personal vendettas but about ensuring that public officials remain accountable to the people.

A nation that values justice is one that can build true and lasting peace. Ultimately, calls for unity must not come at the expense of truth, for only when justice and truth prevail can genuine unity be achieved. This moment in Philippine history serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance, courage, and moral integrity. While peace is a worthy goal, it must be pursued alongside justice. Just as Jeremiah stood firm against the false assurances of Hananiah, so too must the Filipino people stand for truth, trusting that lasting peace will come only when justice is done.