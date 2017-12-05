DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A 74-year-old man was killed while about 200 families were left homeless after a fire a razed a residential area in Bankerohan, this city on Tuesday, December 5.

A report from the Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) identified the victim as Rodolfo Hidalgo, who also was a stroke patient.

About 100 houses were destroyed in the incident. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) estimated that damages have reached P500,000.

Fire Superintendent Honeyfritz Alagano, fire marshal at BFP, said the fire started at a house owned by the Labra family.

The BFP started receiving reports of the incident at Barangay 5-A, Bankerohan at 11:40 in the morning.

Nearby fire trucks responded after the BFP raised alarm levels to Task Force Alpha, Alagano told Davao Today.

Alagano said the incident was declared under control at 1:30 p.m, but was officially declared “fire out” by 4:30 p.m.

Affected families are currently taking refuge in Bankerohan gym, she said.

In April 2016, some 356 families and 52 individuals were affected after fire broke out in the same area.

Alagano urged the public to be careful on using electrical appliances and cooking equipment.

“We remind the public to be careful on their electrical appliances. Do not overload connections,” she said. (davaotoday.com)