Bankerohan fire

BANKEROHAN FIRE. Families whose houses were destroyed in a Bankerohan fire on December 5, 2017 are currently taking refuge in a nearby gym. (Robby Joy D. Salveron/davaotoday.com_

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A 74-year-old man was killed while about 200 families were left homeless after a fire a razed a residential area in Bankerohan, this city on Tuesday, December 5.

A report from the Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) identified the victim as Rodolfo Hidalgo, who also was a stroke patient.

About 100 houses were destroyed in the incident. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) estimated that damages have reached P500,000.

Fire Superintendent Honeyfritz Alagano, fire marshal at BFP, said the fire started at a house owned by the Labra family.

The BFP started receiving reports of the incident at Barangay 5-A, Bankerohan at 11:40 in the morning.

Nearby fire trucks responded after the BFP raised alarm levels to Task Force Alpha, Alagano told Davao Today.

Alagano said the incident was declared under control at 1:30 p.m, but was officially declared “fire out” by 4:30 p.m.

Affected families are currently taking refuge in Bankerohan gym, she said.

In April 2016, some 356 families and 52 individuals were affected after fire broke out in the same area.

Alagano urged the public to be careful on using electrical appliances and cooking equipment.

“We remind the public to be careful on their electrical appliances. Do not overload connections,” she said. (davaotoday.com)
comments powered by Disqus

Headlines

Teenager ‘forcibly taken’ from wake of slain activist, says group

Job loss fears over PUV modernization scheme

Teenage pregnancy, suicide attempts rising in Davao

In Davao City, dogs to add teeth in fight against drugs

Davao to adopt ARMM’s pro-RH fatwa

NPA releases Makilala cop held for nearly 4 months

3 minors die after setting grenade on fire – police

Minors may soon take HIV test without parental consent

Clash between BIFF, troops leaves 2 civilians dead

NPA owns up attack in Misamis Oriental