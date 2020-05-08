Marco Polo Davao announces cease operation by June 15

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Marco Polo Davao announced Friday that it will cease operations starting June 15 due to the economic impact brought about by Covid-19 to their industry.

In its statement posted on Facebook, the hotel’s management Halifax Davao Hotel said their priority is to take care of the hotel’s associates while it still can.

Marco Polo is the first international chain hotel in Davao and Mindanao that opened in 1988. Marco Polo earned 5-star hotel status with 245 guest rooms and suites located at the business district area of CM Recto Street.

Currently, the hotel is accommodating health frontliners engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 cases in Davao City, as part of the safety for health workers.

Halifax’s statement thanked the public and its partners for their support of the hotel.

“All of you have been the core and our partners in building Marco Polo Davao. The owners and management will forever be grateful for your unconditional contribution,” the statement said.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry President John Tria said that the closing of Marco Polo shows the importance of the tourism and hotel industry to the country which employs around 5 million people.

But Tria noted the industry is hit hardest with the pandemic with travel restrictions and travel preferences have changed.

The chamber admired the public’s reaction to the news of the hotel’s closing. Marco Polo Hotel was recognized as a landmark and symbol of the city. but pointed out that this may be the management’s way to re-examine operations amidst Covid-19.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio did not comment on the hotel’s closure but said she is considering the hotel as a Covid-19 quarantine facility if the management permits.(davaotoday.com)