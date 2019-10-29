Strong quake once again felt in parts of Mindanao

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Strong earthquake once again shook parts of Mindanao on Tuesday morning, causing two deaths and scores of injuries.

In their bulletin, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the tremor which was tectonic in origin. It had a 6.6 Magnitude in Tulunan, North Cotabato around 9:04 am.

Phivolcs said the earthquake was also felt in other cities of Mindanao. It was Intensity VII in the areas of Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato, Kidapawan City; Malungon, Sarangani. Intensity VI in Davao City, Koronadal City, and Cagayan de Oro City.

The quake was also felt in Tampakan, Surallah at Tupi, South Cotabato. Alabel, Sarangani, meanwhile, also experienced Intensity V while Intensity IV was felt in General Santos City and Kalilangan, Bukidnon.

It was also Intensity III in Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; and Talakag, Bukidnon.

Intensity I was also felt in Camiguin, Mambajao.

Casualties, destruction

In Koronadal City, South Cotabato authorities reported the death of Nestor Narciso, 66, after he was hit by fallen debris from a concrete building in Langka St., Bagong Sikat, Brgy. General Paulino Santos.

A Grade 9 student in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur was also reported dead. The victim was identified as Jessie Riel Parba, 15.

There were also reports several numbers of injured individuals brought to South Cotabato Provincial Hospital either due to injuries or fainting.

Tulunan Vice Mayor Maureen Villamor, in her Facebook account, posted that 197 students of Brgy. Daig Elementary School were affected. Meanwhile, seven classrooms collapsed while two other classrooms were totally damaged.

Five students were reported injured. Two of those were brought to the hospital, while others were given first aid treatment.

In Davao City, two individuals were brought to the hospital after a signage of a building fell on them.

The victims were identified as Sherwin Bacalla Cuico, 38, and Jane Yabo Tagalo 36. The other five female students of Sto Nino National High School were rendered unconscious and were treated by a responding team after the quake.

There were also reported cracks on several establishments all over Mindanao caused by the strong quake.

Suspension, monitoring

Local government units of key cities and towns affected by the 6.6 Magnitude earthquake have already canceled classes and government operations except those in social services, security, and disaster response.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio this morning released the order of suspension of classes for both public and private schools from kindergarten to post-graduates studies in Davao City. She also instructed all school owners and staff to subject school buildings to safety inspections with qualified engineers.

“The 6.6 Magnitude earthquake that happened at 9:04 this morning may cause structural and electrical damage to buildings and houses. If they find building defects that are dangerous and need repair, they should immediately condemn the area and not allow the students to use the same,” said Mayor Duterte.(davaotoday.com)