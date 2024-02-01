Council, envi group act on barangay proposal on Davao watershed

Panigan-Tamugan watershed. (Photo from Interfacing Development Intervention for Sustainability (IDIS) Facebook page)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – An environmental group urges the Davao City local government to make the Panigan-Tamugan watershed a “no touch” area for recreational activities to ensure that it remains a clean water source for the city.

The Interfacing Development Intervention for Sustainability (IDIS) made this call after the barangay local government of Carmen passed a resolution to the city council imposing fees to visitors to the area.

This was also in connection to the recent influx of thousands of people who visited the watershed during the New Year festivity and left seven sacks full of collected plastic and garbage.

The barangay officials are proposing the collection of environmental fees for people who would visit the watershed and the fees collected will then be used as a fund for honorarium and emergency purposes for personnel overseeing the watershed protection.

The Davao City Council passed the proposal from Barangay Carmen on its first reading last January 25 and is now referred to the council’s Committee on Environment chaired by Councilor Temujin Ocampo.

IDIS Executive Director Atty. Mark Peñalver in an interview supported the barangay’s resolution and reminded the city government to strictly impose local laws protecting the watershed from destruction and pollution.

“As far as IDIS is concerned, (it’s a) no touch (for the) watershed and as much as possible (including the) Panigan-Tamugan River,” he said.

Councilor Ocampo said he would conduct a committee hearing with the barangay on the operationality of the fees. Peñalver would like to attend the hearing to ask Carmen officials to identify who will receive the honorarium, as currently there are Bantay Bukid volunteers identified by the city government to maintain the cleanliness of the watershed area.

Ocampo also wants to investigate establishments sprouting in the area and whether they are allowed under the new Comprehensive Land Use Plan of the city including other related concerns to better protect the watershed.

“Gusto pud nato tan-awon kung pwede gyud ba sya himuon nga economic enterprise sa mga barangay kay sa tinuod lang there many barangays nga naa nay nga resorts didto nga nagsulpot,” Councilor Ocampo said.

(We want to see if economic enterprises are allowed in the barangay because there are many barangays that have resorts sprouting all over.) (davaotoday.com)