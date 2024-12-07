Veteran Mindanao human rights lawyer among three honorees of IBP Human Rights Awards

Photo from Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Human Rights Committee

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A veteran human rights lawyer from Surigao del Sur was among the three lawyers honored recently by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) for its first Human Rights Awards.

Attorney Antonio Azarcon was commended for his lifetime of dedication to human rights lawyering. During the Marcos dictatorship at age 26, he joined the Free Legal Assistance Group and provided pro-bono work for political detainees and human rights victims in Surigao. He was detained in 1983 for leading a civil society movement protesting the dictatorship.

The other honorees are Edre Olalia, chair of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) and Kristian Jacob Lora from the Visayas Community Legal Center (VCLC).

The awards, the first of its kind handed by the IBP, honors lawyers who have chosen the road less taken in the legal profession. The honorees were selected for their “dedication to advancing human rights” and track record that leaves an “impact on the promotion, protection, and enjoyment of human rights.”

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Renato Carpio, born and raised in Davao, was among the selection committee of the IBP.

Olalia is known for representing prominent human rights cases such as the conviction of army general Jovito Palparan over the disappearance of two university students. He also represents Mary Jane Veloso, an OFW who is bound to return to the country after being jailed in Indonesia for nearly a decade.

Olalia also represented human rights cases in international bodies such as the United Nations Human Rights Committee and the International Criminal Court. He is the current transitional chair of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers.

Lora is a young lawyer who worked for the dismissal of trumped up charges against the “Escalante 6” and “Himamaylan 3” activists and farmers this year.

The three were present during the awards ceremony held by the IBP in Pasig on December 5.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, chair of the SC committee on human rights, was also present in a symposium earlier where he espoused lawyers to take on steps for social justice to help those with less privileges.

During the ceremony, Olalia said the award is an “extraordinary recognition by one’s own peers”, and a vindication for many human rights lawyers who have chosen the less-lucrative path.

“This recognition is a sort of vindication against struggles with our families, colleagues, friends and classmates who cannot, do not and will not understand fully why we took this option,” he added.

Olalia dedicated the award to colleagues in the NUPL who continue to handle human rights cases including political detainees. He also paid tribute to lawyers Romeo Capulong, a pillar on human rights lawyering, and Ben Ramos from Negros, who was murdered during the Duterte administration.

Lora said he was inspired to pursue human rights lawyering after hearing many incidents of abuses, including the Kidapawan massacre in 2016 and the recent abduction of fellow UP Cebu batchmate Dyan Gumanao.

Azarcon reflected on his award on the continuing challenges of people’s lawyering.

“While receiving this award is a moment of celebration, it is also a poignant reminder of the work that still lies ahead. The fight for human rights is ongoing, and this challenges the young lawyers to remain vigilant, and committed [in] addressing the challenges that persist. Let us continue to stand together, to advocate for the marginalized, and to ensure that justice and equality are not mere ideals, but realities for all,” he said.

Azarcon is now 74. He is into private practice, as he chairs the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) and serves as NUPL Assistant Vice President for Mindanao. (davaotoday.com)