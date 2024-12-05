The past month of November is commemorated by the Philippine organic movement as Organic Month, following the Presidential Proclamation 1030 series of 2015. This year, the National Organic Agriculture Program (NOAP) hosted the first International Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) Summit as part of celebrating Organic Month as well as the recently amended Organic Law that recognizes PGS as an organic certification. MASIPAG, being the largest organic farmers network throughout the country, is one with the nation in commemorating Organic Month, as we maintain that PGS is more than organic certification but is also a tool for rural development.

In Mindanao, we commemorate Organic Month by consolidating further the largest network of organic farmers organizations in the island region of Mindanao. Our network, MASIPAG Mindanao, hosted our 18th Regional Assembly last November 19-20, 2024 at MIC Cursillo with the theme: Pagpagahum sa mga mag-uuma: Bililhong yawi sa paglambo sa kabanikanhan ug ligdong nga pagatubang sa mga hagit sa nagabag-o nga klima (Farmers Adaptation: Key in Rural Development and Resiliency with the Changing Climate). The assembly aims to further review vital lessons for the past year and consolidate our ranks in confronting climate change and advancing our advocacies.

We are honored to have Danilo “Ka Daning” Ramos a seasoned peasant leader as our Keynote speaker, Ka Daning’s organization, Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon (AMGL), played a vital role in the establishment of MASIPAG almost four decades ago. With the familiarity of Ka Daning with MASIPAG’s advocacies and being the sole aspiring candidate representing farmers for the senatorial race in this 2025 mid-term election, Ka Daning is the best person to discuss the prospects of the 2025 elections for the organic movement in particular and the agriculture sector in general.

Ka Daning comprehensively tackled the key and perennial challenges that confront our agricultural economy, while these are decades, if not century-old problems of feudalism, Ka Daning’s articulate points gave concrete and accurate alternatives to confront such challenges.

The keynote address of Ka Daning was followed by sharing of MASIPAG’s victories in confronting challenges, especially that of the El Niño in 2023 and 2024. There were several discussions on biodiversity and agroforestry, salient points on the RA 11511 (amendment of the Organic Law) and the result of the Women on Agroecology research of MASIPAG. The first day was capped by a solidarity night and seed exchanges.

On the second day, I was tasked to discuss the gains of MASIPAG for the past year, which I am proud to share with you here. For the past year, MASIPAG was able to note a 60% increase among new POs that expressed membership from that of last year, also an application for scientist membership was also accounted for. MASIPAG was able to establish and consolidate two new Ad Hoc Provincial Coordinating Bodies (PCBs), covering at least seven provinces in five regions of Mindanao.

In terms of the technical program MASIPAG continues to establish nine new trial farms (TF) for rice and is able to maintain 14 TFs and six verification trials. The result of farmer-led breeding in the past yielded 13 new crosses that are on the 3rd filial generation (F3). There are also breakthroughs like the conduct of the regional Livestock Training of Trainers (TOT). We also continue to document, verify and showcase Farmers Developed and Adapted Technologies (FDAT).



We also continue to provide orientations, capacity building and product development training for our Local Marketing and Processing Support Program.



Our advocacy program was able to capacitate campaigners among our advocacy teams. From skills training such as radio management, to local for a we continue to raise awareness to advance farmers rights. We are also taking pride in our victory in the Supreme Court ruling against Golden Rice. While we are also proud to start new research to strengthen our campaign against glyphosate.

While the majority of the success of the Climate Change Resiliency program was enumerated on the El Niño response, we are also proud with the building capacities for resiliency among our communities, and we were able to extend timely responses for the floods in Davao del Norte, the series of earthquakes in Surigao del Sur and to the communities affected by El Niño in Davao and North Cotabato.

These are the few highlights of MASIPAG Mindanao’s accomplishments in the past year. Several lessons and resolutions were made within the 18th Regional Assembly. Farmers, scientists and NGO members returned to their communities with resolute strength and firm determination in advancing farmers rights. We take pride and inspiration from the practical experience and victories of our ever-growing organic movement here in Mindanao.