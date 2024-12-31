Looking back: The news stories of Davao City in 2024

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – As 2024 comes to an end, Davao Today looks back on the stories that impacted and resonated with Davaoeños, ranging from politics to the environment.

Duterte vs Nograles 2025

The Duterte-Nograles rivalry is rekindled in the coming 2025 election, as former First District Representative Karlo Nograles challenges former President and Mayor Rodrigo Duterte’s comeback bid. But this time, the Dutertes find their long-standing allies, the Garcias from the second congressional district, now teaming up with the Nograles.

Duterte supporters criticized the new Nograles-Garcia alliance for challenging the Dutertes in key positions in Davao City, but the younger generation of the Nograleses aim to bring a fresh approach to local governance to address concerns of the people. In contrast, the Duterte patriarch reaffirms his legacy of continuing the fight against illegal drugs and criminality. It’s change versus legacy.

READ: Nograles, Garcia, Al-ag unite to challenge Dutertes in 2025 election

Quiboloy yields

Preacher and self-proclaimed “Son of God” Apollo Quiboloy captured headlines in the national and international news for evading authorities early this year for charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse. For months, police have searched for the fugitive preacher. But in August, the PNP Regional Office XI deployed hundreds of troops into Quiboloy’s 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) in Buhangin, believing the preacher had been hiding all along.

The operation scoured through 40 buildings, including a cathedral, school and even a hangar, and bunkers. Police also met resistance from KOJC members, and also from Duterte supporters who painted this arrest as part of the fallout between the Marcoses and Dutertes, as Quiboloy is a close ally and benefactor of the Dutertes. A stand-off and barricade led to arrests.

The 16-day operation ended with Quiboloy surfacing to end the ordeal, as he was flown to Manila to face trial. Alas, he has filed for a senatorial bid in 2025.

READ: Quiboloy surrenders, flown to Manila to face charges

The trial of Talaingod 13

Teacher-congresswoman France Castro, seasoned activist Satur Ocampo, and ten Lumad teachers were found guilty by the Tagum City court of child abuse over their rescue in 2018 of Lumad students who were threatened by soldiers and paramilitary who forcibly closed their school. The court’s ruling has sparked criticisms from Lumad and human rights advocates, as they argued the case is politically motivated by the previous administration which red-tagged and silenced the Lumad and their support groups. The students themselves disputed the charges, asserting that the Talaingod 13 protected them from the real danger. The case has been raised for appeal at the higher courts, while Lumad advocates call for the reopening of Lumad schools.

READ: Court convicts Castro, Ocampo and teachers for ‘child abuse’ over rescue of Lumad students

Delivery riders win

Delivery riders scored a victory after years of lobbying as Davao’s Sangguniang Panlungsod approved an ordinance exempting them from paying annual business permit fees ranging from ₱3,000 to ₱5,000. Instead, riders will now only need to pay an annual occupational fee of ₱125 starting 2025.



The United Davao Delivery Riders Association argued that they should be recognized as service providers and not business owners. By lifting the burden of costly permits, this change allows riders to continue their essential work without the added strain of high fees, and to support their families.

Samal-Davao bridge faces criticisms

The China-funded Samal Island-Davao City (SIDC) Bridge Connector may be anticipated by many Davawenyos, but environmental groups raised concerns of the potential damage this project brings to the marine ecosystem in Samal Island, particularly in Paradise Reef.

READ: Peril to paradise? China-funded Samal-Davao bridge project raises worries over Paradise Reef damage

While the bridge aims to enhance connectivity and boost tourism, critics are worried about its impact on coral reefs, especially in the area where the bridge is planned to land. Environmentalists and the Lucas-Rodriguez family who owns Paradise and Costa Marina Resorts and have protected the reef for over 50 years, are advocating for alternative bridge landing sites that would cause less ecological harm. (davaotoday.com)