Robbery leads to security guard’s death in Davao de Oro

CCTV footage shows the robbery suspects on a motorcycle in Compostela, Davao de Oro. (Photo from Compostela Mayor Levi Ebdao’s Facebook page)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A robbery resulting to the killing of a security guard in Compostela, Davao de Oro before Christmas Day has pushed police officers to pursue the suspects and recover the stolen cash of P3.7 million.

Police have caught one of the suspects, identified as John, age 40, and have filed charges against him.

The robbery happened on the morning of December 23.

A CCTV footage showed the security guard was escorting a bank employee who came out from an establishment carrying cash money. The employee was about to board a pickup truck when suspects robbed them at gunpoint.

The security guard resisted and was shot, and then the suspects fled with the money on a motorcycle.

The guard was identified as Dhonald James Pamisaran Crusio.

Police continue to search for the other suspect, as local officials offered a P200,000 reward for the capture of the suspect. (davaotoday.com)