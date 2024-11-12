STATEMENT | With Frenchie Mae’s testimony, Altermidya reiterates call to free detained journalist

Photo courtesy of Altermidya

Statement of the Altermidya – People’s Alternative Media Network on its call to dismiss the charges against community journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio issued on November 12, 2024.

The Altermidya Network reiterates the call to dismiss the charges against our colleague Frenchie Mae Cumpio and the rest of ‘Tacloban 5’ as the community journalist took the stand for the first time in almost five years on Nov. 11.

In yesterday’s hearing, Frenchie revealed truths about the irregularities and illegality of the search and arrest against her and Mariel Domequil’s rented staff house in Tacloban City on February 7, 2020.

Frenchie recalled in vivid detail how state forces kicked down the door to the room where she and her co-defendant Marielle were sleeping, ordering them lie face down on the ground. She said that the men did not identify themselves or show any warrant. From their position on the floor, all they could see were boots moving around, confirming that state security forces were conducting the raid.

They were then dragged outside and made to face away from their room, unable to see what was happening inside. When they were brought back, they saw guns and other contraband placed in their beds and around the room.

This incident was among the many cases under the Duterte administration. Our network members, Anne Krueger from Bacolod, and Lady Ann Salem from Metro Manila faced the same experience when they were arrested in 2019 and 2020, respectively. All the fabricated accusations were clearly designed to silence their critical reporting and intimidate other members of the media — a direct assault on press freedom.

Activists and people’s organizations were also prime targets of this modus operandi of state forces. Frenchie further testified that she had been subjected to months of surveillance and harassment prior to the raids. She noted that the office of Katungod-Sinirangang Bisayas (Karapatan Eastern Visayas) had called on the Commission on Human Rights to conduct an inspection to ensure nothing illegal was being hidden a day before the arrests happened.

Showing courage on the witness stand for the first time in five years after listening to witnesses that called her a “terrorist, criminal, and fake journalist” was exemplary. It was an unflinching testament to her strength and resolve. Frenchie has always been a brave truth-teller, and for this she was arrested and made to face prolonged, unjust detention.

Frenchie will once again take the witness stand on January 13, 2025. As she continues to bring truth into light, we assert our calls: Free Frenchie Mae Cumpio, Marielle Domequil, and Alexander Abinguna! Drop the charges against Tacloban 5!