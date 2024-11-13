DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Davao City Council (Sangguniang Panlungsod ng Dabaw) started its November 12 session with an internal matter – the tardiness of city councilors.

Tuesday’s session started with only 13 councilors present in the first roll call at past 9:30 am. Presiding officer Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain Jr had to announce a recess as he instructed the council’s sergeant-at-arms and staff to call on councilors to confirm their attendance.

The session resumed after one councilor arrived minutes later, followed by some councilors. But there were still a handful of members who were not in attendance reportedly due to personal and official engagements.

Quitain had to ask the councilors: “Why are you very late? We are supposed to start at 9:30 am. We are not supposed to be here an hour after.”

The vice mayor said he will tweak house rules for the next session, saying this time councilors who arrive late without prior notice will be marked as late. This changes the practice of marking tardy lawmakers as present.

“It’s going to be December, it’s going to be 2025, and I don’t have to wait for your New Year’s resolution to be on time. It’s already too late, and you should have done that in January 2024 as your New Year’s resolution,” quipped the vice mayor.

The Davao City Council is composed of 24 district councilors, the president of the Association of Barangay Captains, the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation chair, and the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR). (davaotoday.com)