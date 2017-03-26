169 baby sea turtles released in Davao

DAVAO CITY — A total of 169 hatchlings of pawikan (marine turtles) were released along the shore of the Cleanergy Park here last week.

Rosanno Luga, Assistant Vice President for Reputation Enhancement of the Davao Light and Power Co., Inc said this is currently the largest number of released pawikan offspring in Cleanergy Park at Sitio Punta Dumalag in Barangay Matina Aplaya.

The DLPC along with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources XI and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio released the sea turtles last Tuesday, March 21.

“The hatchlings were the first batch of eggs for the year, discovered in the park last January 10, 2017. Out of the 180 eggs, 173 hatched and 169 from these hatchlings were released to the sea, where they can grow and one day be back to lay the succeeding generations of pawikans,” Luga said in a statement.

Luga said the hatchlings belong to the Hawksbill species which is already considered as critically endangered.

Mayor Sara Duterte, together with Davao Light’s EVP and COO Engr. Rodger S. Velasco led the releasing of the marine turtles to the sea. Barangay Matina Aplaya officials and some employees from Davao Light, and other Aboitiz companies were also present to witness the event.

“Davao Light in partnership with the Aboitiz Foundation will continue to help in the conservation and protection of the pawikans. Thereby, help maintain the ecological balance of the wildlife.” said Velasco.

The DLPC said more sets of Pawikan eggs are expected to hatch in the remaining days of April and May.(davaotoday.com)