Two fires hit Davao City on a stormy day

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Two separate fires struck the city on Monday morning despite the cloudy weather brought by cyclone Kabayan.

The first incident engulfed a plastic and foam factory in Purok 8, Upper Communal in Tibungco early morning at 7 am, which killed one of its workers identified as Jeffrey Segovia, 19 years old.

His brother, JV, said in an interview with Brigada News FM Davao that his brother was piling foams when the fire broke out and he did not escape.

Fire inspector Shaira Borja of the Bureau of Fire Protection Davao said Segovia was working in the rear of the factory when the fire broke out. “The fire moved fast and he couldn’t make it,” Borja said in Cebuano.

Another employee sustained a second-degree burn on his face, Borja said.

There was still no report of what caused the fire in the factory.

Fire broke out at a plastic and foam factory in Barangay Tibungco, Davao City killing one. (Photo courtesy of Filipino Chinese Fire Fighters of Davao Inc.)

Another fire incident was reported at 9:23 AM at Purok Masea, Barangay Leon Garcia, Davao City that started in in a house owned by a certain Rodolfo Siman that spread to eleven houses.

Firefighters declared the fire under control an hour later. They are still determining the cause of the fire.

Related to the fire incident, a fire truck hit a passenger tricycle that overturned along R. Castillo Street, leaving five people including the driver with minor injuries.

A mini fire truck collided with a tricycle that did not give way on R. Castillo Street in Agdao, Davao City. The fire truck was responding to a fire in Barangay Leon Garcia. (Photo from DCPO)

A Facebook vlogger was able to capture the incident as she was on board another tricycle and was taking a video of the fire. Although the footage is now inaccessible, the footage showed that the tricycle did not give way to the firetruck and was even overtaking another tricycle resulting in the mishap.

The injured were assisted by the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) of Central 911 and were brought to the Southern Philippine Medical Center for treatment. (davaotoday.com)