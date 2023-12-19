Bridge down, thousands evacuated as cyclone Kabayan hits Davao Region

Dec. 19, 2023
Photo by Provincial Government of Davao Oriental’s Facebook page

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A bridge collapsed and one person went missing in Davao Oriental, while 206 families in a Davao de Oro town evacuated as tropical depression Kabayan hit most parts of Mindanao on Monday, December 18.

Kabayan was earlier forecast as a tropical storm but weakened late Monday morning into a low-pressure area, the weather bureau PAGASA said. But it still brought strong winds and heavy rains in the eastern part of Mindanao.

Kabayan made landfall in Manay, Davao Oriental around 9:30 am which caused rivers to overflow.

A 36-year-old male from Barangay Holy Cross in Manay was reported missing when he was swept by the strong current of the Manay River, the Office of Civil Defense Region 11 (OCD) reported.

In the neighboring town of Caraga, a bridge in Barangay Lamiawan has collapsed under the strong currents of the overflowing Lamiawan River, according to a post from the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental. 

The bridge is said to be the only link connecting Poblacion to Barangay Pichon where Mandaya communities are residing. Efforts are reportedly being made to respond to the situation.

Some 200 families or 900 persons in Barangay Pichon, Caraga have evacuated due to landslides, according to OCD 11. 

In New Bataan, Davao de Oro, 206 families from seven barangays have been evacuated, according to Mindanews reports, which cited New Bataan information officer Cleo Aparece.

There are 103 families with 370 members evacuated from Barangay Bantacan; 69 families or 192 persons in Barangay Kahayag, 22 families or 74 persons in Barangay Cabinuangan (Poblacion), and six families or 12 persons in Barangay Andap, and four families or 18 persons in Barangay Magangit and two families or eight persons in Barangay Camanglangan.

New Bataan and Davao Oriental were hit hardest during Typhoon Pablo on December 4, 2012, where 2,891 families were affected. In New Bataan alone, 430 persons died and 320 went missing during Pablo, according to Mindanews. 

Classes and work in government offices were suspended in most cities and towns in Davao Region when PAGASA earlier raised signal number 1 in 17 of Mindanao’s 28 provinces on Sunday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Kabayan sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It is forecast to continue to cross Mindanao

Kabayan also made rainfall in the Caraga region and caused floods in Agusan del Sur.

PAGASA forecasts that Kabayan will pass through Palawan on Tuesday before leaving the Philippines on Wednesday. (davaotoday.com)

 , ,
comments powered by Disqus

Related Posts

Headlines

Two fires hit Davao City on a stormy day

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Fiesta of All Fiestas

MSU students rally opposing resumption of classes

Political repression, trumped-up charges continue under Marcos Jr, groups say

Mindanao law schools top 2023 Bar exams

VP Sara criticized for opposing peace talks

Why November 23 is a significant date in GRP-NDF talks

‘Our Ino Bai’: Lumad students remember Bai Bibyaon

Bai Bibyaon, warrior chieftain of the Lumad, dies

Related Posts

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Six Mindanao books win National Book Awards

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

Short story on Matigsalugs bags Gawad Bien Lumbera award

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

PHOTO ESSAY: Davao City's photography enthusiasts gather to share their passion

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Moro and Lumad youth relive indigenous games in Dula Kadayawan

Young Lumad artists promote culture, environmental protection thru arts

Young Lumad artists promote culture, environmental protection thru arts