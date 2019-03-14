HNP senatorial bets to join Araw ng Dabaw grand parade

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Seven administration senatorial candidates and two party-list groups are expected to participate during the Parada Dabawenyo on Saturday, March 16, Acting City Treasurer and 82nd Araw ng Dabaw Parade Head Erwin P. Alparaque said.

“They will be allowed to join the parade but with strict restrictions that they need to follow,” Alparaque told reporters on Thursday in a press conference.

Aside from the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) senatorial slate, no opposition candidates have signified to join the parade as the application for participation has already been closed last March 8, he added.

Among the restrictions that candidates should follow include the prohibition of distribution of freebies and campaign materials during the parade.

Alparaque added that security protocols will be strictly implemented while designated marshals will closely monitor every contingent to avoid delays.

“But if they have someone assigned to give campaign paraphernalia at the sidewalk, we will allow that,” he clarified.

When asked if they will be allowed to speak in the stage in Rizal Park during the parade, Alparaque said it is the program committee who will decide on the matter.

For her part, City Tourism Office head Generose Tecson said a politician can speak in between the program as per the mayor’s permission.

“If the mayor will give them permission to talk, we will be giving them three minutes to speak but the program will continue and the contingents will still be recognized,” Tecson said.

This year’s Parada Dabanwenyo will have 447 participating contingents, a bigger number compared to 347 contingents last year.

Tecson also reminded the public who will witness the Parada Dabawenyo not to bring backpacks or big bags as these items will be strictly prohibited during the event.

She pointed out that marshal will also not allow the members of contingents to bring big bags, backpacks during the parade.

The City Tourism announced the following reminder to the public;

1. Avoid bringing infants and small children;

2. Bring lots of water;

3. Bring a hat, fan, and umbrella;

4. Bring extra shirts or clothes;

5. Find a shady spot to watch the parade;

6. Do not bring backpacks and big bags;

7. Bring candies and crackers to avoid hunger dizziness and fainting;

8. Do not wear the uniform of law enforcement personnel, such as that of the AFP, PNP to avoid confusion and possible apprehension;

9. Throw trash and wastes in proper garbage bins.

Meanwhile, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) also announced the full road closure from Roxas Avenue, C.M Recto Street, Pelayo Street, Bonifacio Street, and San Pedro Street from 4:00 in the morning to 2:00 in the afternoon on Saturday. (davaotoday.com)