Increase in revenues from fines on violations of anti-smoking, liquor ban projected

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The city government’s Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) said that around five-million peso increase in revenue is expected to be collected by the end of this year due to violations to the anti-smoking ordinance and liquor ban here.

From an average of one million pesos a year, Ashley Lopez, head of VRU told reporters on Thursday that, almost 2.4 million pesos was already collected from the month of January to July this year as result of the implementation of the anti-smoking and liquor ban ordinances.

The city has around a thousand apprehensions a month or an average of 10 thousand a year.

Lopez added the revenues are not only attributed to the apprehensions but also coming from issuance of permits to sell, which is required of stores and wholesalers. Fees are also imposed in placing smoking areas in private establishments.

He explained that the government intended to raise taxes for cigarettes and alcohol, following the recommendation of World Health Organization (WHO), in order to discourage people with these vices.

The local government unit is said to be “at the top” in its implementation of anti-smoking program, and is focusing more on intensifying its education drive.

While, Lopez said, smokers only stop if they could overcome nicotine dependence, adding that counseling is not enough therefore they will also introduce the nicotine replacement therapy.

“Hopefully in several months or years from now, we could see the impact already on those who quit smoking,” said Lopez.(davaotoday.com)