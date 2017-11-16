DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A total of 362 members of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) headquarters underwent a surprise random drug test at the Camp Capt. Domingo E. Leonor on Thursday morning, November 16.

Based on the record of the DCPO, 267 of those who were tested are foot patrollers, while 95 are police officers.

Police Senior Superintendent Alexander C. Tagum said the surprise drug test aims to ensure all police personnel of the DCPO are free from illegal drugs.

This was the first time that a surprise drug test was conducted under Tagum’s term.

He said the results will validate the unverified reports received by the office concerning those who are allegedly involved in the drug trade.

“This will also discourage them from trying or getting involved with illegal drugs,” Tagum said during an interview.

Tagum stressed that those who will be tested positive will undergo a confirmatory test. If found positive upon final validation, they will be dismissed from service.

“If they are indeed drug users then I am sorry for them because the directive from our chief PNP is outright dismissal,” he said.

Tagum said surprise random drug tests will also be conducted in all police stations in the city. (davaotoday.com)